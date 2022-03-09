Kelly Port (‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ visual effects supervisor) on creating an innovative visual spectacle that is grounded in reality [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s a tough year and it keeps getting tougher!” declares visual effects maestro Kelly Port about the quality of films in contention this year for the Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, for which he is nominated for the second time in his career, this time for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” “It seems like every year you look at the 10 films that had to be narrowed down to five and all were just excellent quality. When I think about it as an academy voter myself, you think,” me muses, “does it look good, does it fit in, is it consistent across the whole film? If it takes you out of the movie, that’s the worst thing that can happen for a visual effect.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the 27th film in the MCU film franchise, the ninth cinema adaptation of the Marvel Comics superhero and the third film in the Tom Holland-starring trilogy after “Homecoming” (2017) and “Far From Home” (2019). Holland plays the titular teenage superhero (otherwise known as Peter Parker) alongside an all-star cast including Emmy winner Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as MCU superhero Doctor Strange, returning favorites Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong and Tony Revolori. In a delightful twist, the film also features the return of previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, plus five villains from the pre-MCU Spider-Man films, played by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, Tony and Emmy nominee Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans and Oscar nominee Thomas Haden Church.

Directed by Tom Watts from a screenplay by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, “No Way Home” sees Peter Parker implore Doctor Strange to use his magical powers to conceal his Spider-Man identity again after it is publicly revealed at the end of “Far From Home.” The spell goes awry, shattering the multiverse and allowing key characters from alternate “Spider-Man” realities to enter Parker’s universe. “No Way Home” has scored rave reviews from critics, with Rotten Tomatoes recently announcing that it was the best-reviewed film of 2021. To date, the film has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, crowning it as the highest-grossing film of 2021 and eighth-highest-grossing film of all time.

The visual effects in “No Way Home” build on and improve previous iterations of the “Spider-Man” franchise by finding new and innovative ways to bring these characters and storylines to life onscreen. Spider-Man seamlessly swings between buildings and Doctor Strange breathtakingly inverts time and space, while Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro,The Lizard and Sandman wreak havoc across a smoldering New York City skyline. So when Port is asked to identify his favorite VFX sequence, he’s understandably hesitant to pinpoint only one.

“I really do have a fondness for all of them to be honest, and kind of for different reasons,” he says. “I think the initial big sequence on the bridge where Doc Ock is introduced is a really good example of the kind of visual effects where you could have gone on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and shut it down and shot in New York and do all these crazy things obviously that becomes cost prohibitive at a certain point,” he says. “All these extraordinary things are happening for sure, but we want to visualize this as if we were there to see it with our camera crew,” he adds, noting that “we really made an effort to keep this as if this were photographed by physical live action equipment and we held true to that as much as possible throughout the all the sequences.”

