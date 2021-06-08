Ken Jeong (‘I Can See Your Voice’): Hosting this show is ‘like a hand in a glove’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Due to its improvisational nature and my improvisational background, it’s like a hand in a glove” explains Ken Jeong about his foray into musical competition reality shows. For our recent webchat, he continues, “It may not be that way for every actor and performer, but for me it’s been an unexpectedly good fit.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Jeong hosts the FOX series, “I Can See Your Voice,” which premiered last year. Each episode sees a contestant have to differentiate between good or bad singers without hearing them sing. If successful they can win up to $100,000. There is a rotating panel of celebrities such as Cheryl Hines and Joel McHale to assist the contestants. The host says, “We are just trying to help someone win some life changing money. As an actor you need a purpose to ground the scene, I keep calling back to that.”

The series has been shooting their second season and Jeong reveals, “We have had contestants who are big fans of the first season who are very confident. Also, panelists who have not been on the show before that are very confident with their guesses. The batting average of correct guesses to incorrect guesses have been exactly the same this year. The secret voices are a bit more sophisticated in their gameplay. I’ve been stumped many times even though I try not to guess.”

Jeong has also been a longstanding panelist on the other FOX musical mystery series “The Masked Singer.” In this reality show, celebrities sing against each other in costumes hiding their true identities. He notes, “It’s a little bit of a singing competition, a little bit of a guessing game and then, with me, there’s just some random comedy elements thrown in. There’s been a growing number of comedians and actors delving into the right project, where you can show real elements of your performance side and your true self. It’s a great evolution that I am privileged to be a part of.”

