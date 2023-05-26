‘Party Down’ star Ken Marino finds pleasure in playing the ‘enormously flawed’ Ron Donald [Exclusive Video Interview]

When “Party Down” returned for its first episode in 13 years, little had changed for Ron Donald (Ken Marino). When the show originally aired in 2009 and 2010, Ron was a catering manager who hoped to one day be his own boss. In the first episode of Season 3, Ron is finally able to make his dreams come true – but in keeping with the sharp comedy of “Party Down,” nothing is that simple.

“This year, 2020, is going to be the best year of my life,” Ron says at the conclusion of the episode as a news broadcast reports on the unfolding coronavirus pandemic. Cut to 14 months later, and Ron is living out of his catering van but still optimistic about his fledgling catering business.

“Ron, more than anyone in the show, you kind of expect him to be somewhere in the same place that he was,” Marino tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview about returning to play his “enormously flawed” character. “Ron is a guy who takes one step forward and 27 steps back. Any small success he has, he either blows it up or the dark cloud that floats over his head blows it up. I always thought he would remain in the Party Down world and try to ultimately become owner but that he would just hit a bunch of stumbling blocks. But he would never give up. Ron is, to a fault, optimistic and determined to achieve his goals.”

Marino has appeared in countless projects in his career – from “Veronica Mars,” where he first worked with “Party Down” co-creators Rob Thomas and John Enbom, to the latest season of “The Other Two” on Max – but Ron stands out as a real resume highlight. “Ken, I think, is the funniest person in the world,” “Party Down” star Adam Scott previously told Gold Derby. “And Ron is my favorite character.”

“To me, the most interesting way to play any comedic character is to find the real truth of what’s going on,” says Marino, who went to New York University and trained as an actor at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. “I always find that it’s better to play the absurdity of a scene as dramatically as you can – you can heighten certain things, you can do physical things that are funny, but to try and ground that and make it come from some sort of real place is important.”

About those physical things: Marino is an expert physical comic and that comes in handy during Season 3 of “Party Down” as Ron is put through the wringer. During one memorable sequence in episode five, Ron has a bout of food poisoning that spirals out of control and leads to him having an explosive bowel movement into a kitchen pot. At one point, Ron is so dazed from his illness, he walks right into a bathroom wall and topples to the ground.

“It said he walks into the wall. So I was like, ‘Oh, great, I’m gonna make a meal out of that,’” Marino says of the stage direction for that sequence in the script. “I always like to make a big choice physically and then you let the producers or the director come in and say, ‘Hey, pull it back.’ Or they go, ‘That’s great! Do more of that!’ That particular day was an example of that.” Marino says they did seven takes of that fall, and after each one, director Dan Etheridge encouraged him to take the collapse even further.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 12 years as an actor. I thought I’d have more confidence as an actor, I understand filmmaking more, I understand how to build a scene and an episode from a director’s perspective,” Marino says about the opportunity to star in “Party Down” once again. “So to get to play Ron again this season, it was just this wonderful gift. I feel like I brought some more knowledge as a performer, as a comedian, and as an actor to the part.”

All episodes of “Party Down” are streaming on Starz.

