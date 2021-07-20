Kenan Thompson (‘Kenan’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kenan Thompson is entering the “Kenan” episode “Flirting” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired March 16 and was the fourth episode of the first season for the NBC show.

In this installment, the widowed Kenan decides to start dating again. Mika tricks him into hitting on a guest for his talk show, who then is offended and takes it out on him during a self defense segment.

This year marks his fifth and sixth career Emmy nominations (he also has a supporting bid for “Saturday Night Live”). He has one previous win for music and lyrics on “SNL.” For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions