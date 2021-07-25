Kenan Thompson (‘Saturday Night Live’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kenan Thompson is entering the “Saturday Night Live” episode hosted by Dave Chappelle as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired November 7 and was the sixth episode of the 46th season for the NBC show. In this installment, Thompson appears in sketches about Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima, Super Mario’s 35th anniversary and a hailstorm in Pebble Falls.

This year marks his fifth and sixth career Emmy nominations (he also has a lead bid for “Kenan”) with one previous win. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against co-star Bowen Yang, “Ted Lasso” stars Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift, plus Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”) and Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”).

