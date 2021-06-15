Kenan Thompson on balancing ‘Saturday Night Live’ and his new comedy ‘Kenan’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Kenan Thompson branched out this TV season, not only returning for his 18th season of “Saturday Night Live” but also starring in his own NBC sitcom “Kenan.” This required him and co-star Chris Redd to fly back and forth between New York and Los Angeles on multiple occasions. As Thompson says in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby, this involved “coming in and doing the show on Saturday — that was my entire focus for Saturday — and then not partying, because there’s no parties during COVID, and just get back up and catch a flight to L.A.” Watch the full video webchat above.

Developing “Kenan” was a long process, with the first few concepts having Thompson playing either a version of himself or a volunteer fireman, and not having anything to do with fatherhood. The series ultimately became about Thompson as a widower with two kids, managing the various areas of his life including a TV hosting job. The actor found it creatively interesting to explore themes that weren’t discussed much on TV. “I just hadn’t seen a widowship explored at that time,” he recalls. He assembled a talented cast around him including Redd, Don Johnson and Kimrie Lewis and soon found himself “surrounded by people that I’m overly comfortable with,” which made the process easier.

Thompson has especially formed a strong bond with Redd, who joined the “SNL” cast in 2017 and plays the younger brother and manager to Thompson’s character on “Kenan.” “As performers, we know exactly what we enjoy and that’s usually what we reflect right back,” explains Thompson. “He is really, really on point. It’s the same sense of humor that I have.” The actor was thrilled when “SNL” showrunner Lorne Michaels, who also executive produces “Kenan,” suggested Redd to star alongside Thompson in the series.

Meanwhile, “SNL” went through a unique season from late 2020 to early 2021. COVID safety protocols made the set less open and free than Thompson has grown accustomed to. “We’re so used to being on top of each other and being a family and high-fiving,” states Thompson. Yet, he adds that the cast and crew were given their kudos for producing a full season even in the midst of the pandemic. “We felt the energy of the nation on us throughout the season, people constantly thanking us for doing it and thanking us for taking their minds off something just for a little bit.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions