Kennedy Center Honors celebrating Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, Dick Van Dyke

The Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate the entertainment careers of Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke. The Washington, D.C. event is normally held in early December but will take place in May of this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Allen is an Emmy winner and Tony champ as a choreographer, dancer and actress. Baez is a Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member as a folk music singer and songwriter. Brooks is a Country Music Hall of Fame member and Grammy winner. Midori is a celebrated violinist. Van Dyke is an Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner known for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Mary Poppins” and “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Baez, Brooks and Van Dyke have been featured this past year in our photo gallery with 50 recommendations to be chosen for a Kennedy Center Honors. In other recent years, we offered a similar gallery and have been very happy to see several of our suggestions be honored. Those have included country music superstar Reba McEntire plus pop star and Oscar-winning actress Cher in 2018 and two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and orchestral conductor Michael Tilson Thomas in 2019.

CBS will televise the program on June 6 as a production of Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss from White Cherry Entertainment.

