Kennedy Center Honors: 50 entertainers who deserve to be selected [PHOTOS]

After an extra-long delay, the Kennedy Center Honors took place in May with the selections of Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke. That recorded ceremony airs this Sunday, June 6. If everything gets back on a normal track in 2021, the KCH committee will be announcing the 2021 honorees later this summer. That would mean an early December event with the ceremony airing later that month on CBS.

Tour our photo gallery above to see who are our choices for the top 50 entertainers who need to be chosen soon.

In other recent years, we offered a similar special photo gallery and have been very happy to see several of our suggestions be honored. Those have included country music superstar Reba McEntire plus pop star and Oscar-winning actress Cher in 2018 and two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and orchestral conductor Michael Tilson Thomas in 2019. We had also recommended Baez, Brooks and Van Dyke in our previous annual galleries.

And now we provide our latest list of Kennedy Center Honors top 50 recommendations for 2021. Of course, only five of them can be chosen but certainly all are worthy. Enjoy our gallery ranked from #1 to #50, including such overdue people as Denzel Washington, Jessica Lange, Gladys Knight, Mick Jagger, Harrison Ford, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Tommy Tune and many more. Each year the selection committee chooses five entertainment veterans from a variety of fields – film, television, popular music, theatre, and the fine arts (dance, opera, classical music). Selected artists are almost always over 50 and generally are 60 and beyond. The committee does not provide for posthumous selections.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions