DGA and PGA nominee Kenneth Branagh (‘Belfast’): ‘I couldn’t make the film until I found the way that would connect with the most people’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I couldn’t, in the end, make the film until I found the way that would connect with the most people,” Kenneth Branagh tells us about his decision to turn his childhood memories into “Belfast,” his semiautobiographical film about growing up in Northern Island amid the sectarian violence of the Troubles. Watch our exclusive video interview with the filmmaker above.

To create a personal film that could have a universal impact, Branagh widened his scope beyond his own specific experience. “In a way I wanted it to get beyond the narrow confines of me,” he explains. That required “listening to a lot of other people’s stories, particularly refugee stories, migrant stories, people who’ve had to leave and move from lives and homes that were very secure and important to them.”

Has the film indeed had a universal impact? It would seem so judging from its embrace by his industry peers. Branagh himself has been nominated for a Directors Guild Award and a Producers Guild Award for the film; his screenplay didn’t get in at the Writers Guild Awards, but that was because it was ineligible due to the WGA’s unique guidelines. Elsewhere, the film’s ensemble cast was nominated at the SAG Awards, in addition to bids from the American Cinema Editors, American Society of Cinematographers, and Motion Picture Sound Editors.

“‘I’ve never felt more strongly and passionately about the value of the joined-up conversation of the entire community of film,” says Branagh about the value of fall and winter film festivals and awards. He’s “thankful that we’re in a business that has a community that takes the trouble, yes to criticize, but often, and thank God, to celebrate.”

