Kerry Condon on the emotional consequences of ‘self love’ and rejection in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You can spend years with somebody, and just like that it’s over, and not only is over, but they don’t ever want to talk to you ever again,” declares Kerry Condon about the heartbreaking central premise of dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat she adds, “We all know that feeling of a breakup, that feeling of frustration and you just can’t understand how they’re okay with never, ever talking to you ever again,” she says. “But Brendan’s character Colm is showing a lot of love for himself. You know, we all talk about self-love and part of it is ‘I don’t want to be around you anymore; it’s not good for me.'” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “The Banshees of Inisherin,” jaded folk musician Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly ends his life-long friendship with his drinking buddy Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) on the fictional Inisherin, a small remote island off the coast of Ireland during the Irish Civil War. As Pádraic grows increasingly distressed at the rejection, Colm becomes more resistant to Pádraic’s attempts to reconnect with him, eventually giving Pádraic an ultimatum: every time he bothers him, he will cut off one of his fingers. Pádraic’s caring sister Siobhán (Condon) and troubled local simpleton Dominic (Barry Keoghan) attempt to repair the damaged relationship by helping Pádraic defuse his escalating stand-off with Colm, but their collective efforts prove fruitless as Colm’s resolve intensifies, leading to inevitably shocking consequences.

The black tragicomedy, written and directed by Oscar winner Martin McDonagh, had its world premiere at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. The film reunites Farrell and Gleeson, who previously worked together on McDonagh’s directorial debut “In Bruges” (2008), with Condon working with McDonagh again after previous collaborations on stage in “The Lieutenant of Inishmore” and “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and McDonagh’s last Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” “I never went to drama school; I didn’t have the money to go to drama school to be honest,” Condon explains about getting her start as an actress and the role that McDonagh played back then. “Martin was my first professional play,” she says. “I started to learn to lot in the rehearsing room on his plays. When somebody knows you very well, they know how you work. And I know how he works. So there’s an ease, I suppose, and a familiarity that just makes it fun.”

