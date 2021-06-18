Kevin Bacon (‘City on a Hill’) on playing his FBI agent as ‘a guy who never shuts up’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Kevin Bacon has taken on a handful of TV parts over the years, but none has been as verbose as Jackie Rohr in “City on a Hill,” which just finished its second season. Jackie is a veteran FBI agent who commands a room and does things his own way, dominating conversations even if his sense of power isn’t always earned. “This is a guy who never shuts up,” says Bacon in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “He feels that his power is possibly eroding for a lot of reasons but I think that he confronts that with a lot of bravado.” Watch the full video interview above.

Bacon also stepped into the director’s chair in Season 2, helming the premiere episode. While directing the premiere and having to set the table for the rest of the season would seem like a more difficult task than simply directing an episode within the season, Bacon saw it as an opportunity to take more time to prepare. “The reason for doing the first episode was just practical,” he states. “It was good for me to have the time and not be working, to scout, to talk to the department heads, to figure out shot lists and all those kinds of things. It’s a lot harder to do that when you’re actually working.”

At the heart of “City on a Hill” is Jackie’s relationship with Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge), the strait-laced assistant district attorney who often brushes up against Jackie. While not exactly close friends, they tend to find themselves in each other’s orbit, typically sparring while sometimes using each other as a means to an end. “There is often this need for each other,” explains Bacon, of their dynamic. “I’m like a moth to a flame with Decourcy Ward. I think there’s something about his youth that I admire. I think being around him makes me feel younger.”

The finale of Season 2 suggests a new era for “City on a Hill,” with Jackie seemingly done with the FBI. Bacon has only heard a handful of things about Season 3, but he doesn’t expect a quiet retirement for Jackie Rohr. “Jackie is not somebody who’s ready to sit on the couch or pick up golf or get a sailboat,” the actor observes. “He is pedal to the metal and trying to keep running because he’s afraid if he stops running, it’s over.”

