Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kieran Culkin is entering the “Succession” episode “Too Much Birthday” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This episode aired on November 28 and was the seventh episode of the HBO drama’s third season.

For this installment, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Culkin) try to arrange a meeting with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), a tech mogul who recently snubbed Logan (Brian Cox). Roman meets with Matsson alone and proposes that Waystar buy GoJo without Matsson ever having to report directly to Logan.

This year marks the second career Emmy nomination for Culkin. He was nominated for the same role in the same category in 2020. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), John Turturro (“Severance”), Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

