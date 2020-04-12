‘Killing Eve’: Villanelle’s most gruesome, messed-up kills ranked worst to best

“Killing Eve” is a show known for suspense, twists, turns and, of course, shocking kills. One of the reasons the show works so well is Jodie Comer’s brilliant performance as Villanelle, the remorseless assassin and psychopath working for a shadowy organization known as the Twelve.

Comer is fantastic at making us believe just for a moment that her character is capable of love or compassion, before pulling off the mask and revealing that she really is just an emotional black hole. She doesn’t just kill people, she treats her assassinations like a fun game, where she sees just how clever and sadistic she can be. The kills in the show are always equal parts horrifying and great, compelling television. Prepare yourself for Season 3 as we count down all of Villanelle’s gruesome kills so far in our gallery below.

Comer’s performance in Season 2 won her an Emmy for Best Drama Actress. She’s also taken home a BAFTA and bids at SAG, the Golden Globes and Critics Choice (twice). Her co-star Sandra Oh has been nominated twice for playing Villanelle’s nemesis and love interest, Eve Polastri, winning a Golden Globe for Season 1. The series, originally created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has garnered 11 Emmy nominations overall, including one for Best Drama Series in Season 2.

Season 3, which premieres today for Easter Sunday, will almost certainly bring more shocking violence from Villanelle. Season 2 appeared to end with her finally killing Eve herself, in a mirror of the Season 1 finale where Eve stabbed her nemesis. Of course, as the series hasn’t ended we can assume that Eve survived. Will Season 3 finally bring the ending promised in the title of the show? While you wait to find out, check out our ranked list of all of “Killing Eve’s” spectacular deaths.

