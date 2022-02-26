Kirsten Dunst (‘The Power of the Dog’) on listening to the ‘There Will Be Blood’ score to prepare [Complete Interview Transcript]

After decades in the film industry, Kirsten Dunst finally landed her first Oscar nomination this year. The actress is nominated in Best Supporting Actress for “The Power of the Dog,” in which she plays Rose, a wife and mother who is tormented by her brother-in-law in 1920s Montana.

Dunst recently spoke with Gold Derby senior editor Daniel Montgomery about how her process of getting into the character, the experience of filming a Jane Campion movie and what it was like working alongside costars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and her partner, Jesse Plemons.

Gold Derby: What was your process in getting into this character, understanding her experiences and state of mind?

Kirsten Dunst: OK, it’s a lot of questions (laughs). I mean, as soon as I found out I got the role, I immediately started practicing piano. I got a piano. I got a piano teacher. I had actually a very cool piano teacher, he works with Julian Casablancas. So I had a fun teacher. When I was little I had a stuffy choir teacher so it was nice to have someone cool teach me piano. So that was my first thing is like, “Oh, I have to nail this piano.” There were two pieces, one got cut out of the film. And then, I work with someone that helps me kind of do therapy between me and the person I’m playing and create Rose with, sometimes I use music, sometimes I use what my dreams have given me. I kind of make a little bit of a witch’s brew of things. I always have something. I mean, ultimately, you work on something, you work on something, and for me, the goal is to let it all go and be as present and as real as possible. Even though we’re pretending and acting, I like when things feel as real as possible.

GD: So do you tend to try to stay in that mindset of the character throughout production or is it easy to kind of come into it and out of it when you’re filming or not filming?

KD: For me, Daniel, I don’t consciously do that, but I think it just kind of naturally happens because you’re living in this creative place with these people. Benedict and I decided not to talk to each other during filming. So there are little things that help the atmosphere and help create these dynamics that, I think, influence the whole set and influence the way you play something, and I think it’s helpful. Whatever is helpful, whatever things you can do to help each other or to make it feel more authentic, you know?

GD: And working with Benedict Cumberbatch, his character is so hostile to Rose. What was it like both during the production, working with him and that relationship after the production, when, hopefully, you were able to kind of say, “Hi, Benedict,” and he’s not aggressively playing banjo at you?

KD: (Laughs.) Which wasn’t even there. I just played. I didn’t have anything like that. We shot our parts separately, which was most of that. Most of the movie, we shot our parts separate. We’re never really in scenes together. So in that scene where Rose is practicing the piano and then he comes in with this beautiful banjo playing, for me, how I translated it was, like, “Oh, I’ll never reach the creativity that I’ve set for myself. Like, I’ll never reach the bar of that,” which is, to me, as a creative person or any job, is kind of soul-crushing, to feel like you’ll never get to that level. So that was a lot of that scene for me. And then I remember actually listening to a lot of Jonny Greenwood music. I listened to “There Will Be Blood” because he did the soundtrack of our film. I was like, “OK, if that’s kind of in my system, maybe there’ll be some little subconscious stuff going on,” though when he goes to score the movie, maybe, I don’t know. It was very moving music, so it helped me. But also I thought, “Oh, maybe this will do something for him too.”

GD: And the movie is based on a novel. Were you able to get details from that novel to sort of inform your performance and details about Rose?

KD: Yeah, Rose is less fleshed out in the novel. I think Jane did that more in the script. But one of the secrets that Kodi and I, when I first met Kodi, I said, “How do you feel about having a secret together? That you killed my husband, your father? And that’s our secret. Nobody knows it. Jane won’t, no one on set, no one will know it. It’ll just connect us in this other kind of weird way that gives us a history together that makes it intense,” just an intense feeling of a mother-son bond that you don’t really know what exactly happened there or what has happened. What’s their past? So I felt like in order to give us a richer history as mother and son, I kind of asked Kodi, “What do you think about this?” And he was game right away. The little things like that are helpful to me. But yeah, getting into Rose, it’s like with any role, it starts somewhere, then you keep adding little pieces to her puzzle and then you just throw the puzzle pieces in the air and go, “OK, now that we have that backstory, we have it all inside,” you have it all inside of you. Then the goal for me is to feel as free as I can within my role.

GD: And it’s interesting that you mention that because I was about to mention that the relationship between you and Kodi onscreen does feel very lived-in, and there does feel like that sense of history to the way they interact, the sort of weight that they’re carrying on themselves and with each other. What was that experience like in general, sharing scenes with Kodi, since their relationship is so pivotal?

KD: Kodi’s a very nice human being. He’s just easy to get along with. We’re very similar in the way that nobody is stuck in the way they’re playing any scene. Like me, I’m very malleable. I like switching things up and Kodi’s very receptive to that. So he’s a very easy actor to work with. Him and I clicked immediately, just on a personal level and also as how we approach things as actors. So there’s no ego. It’s all very, “Let’s make this just the most real scene, we can connect ourselves to each other.” And that had to do with him sharing experiences where I remember we had this one scene where I’m drunk in my bedroom and talking about my childhood and I know that we both have stories we shared with each other about seeing somebody in that state or be like watching someone in that state. So me and Kodi, we were very intimate. We had an intimate relationship pretty quickly, which is really helpful when you’re playing mother and son and being the most vulnerable in scenes together, too.

GD: As Rose kind of descends into alcoholism from this torment and all of these experiences, it can be challenging for an actor to convey that kind of state of mind and inebriation. A lot of times it’s played for laughs. And in this case, there’s so much turmoil underneath it. What was your process for that and for capturing the nuances of how she is experiencing that?

KD: Well, there were different levels, obviously. There are some times when I come bursting out of the house and I’m a little stumble-y and then there are times like with the scene I mentioned between Kodi and I, where we rehearsed it so many times, almost like we were doing a play just to find out the positions in the room and the couch and how I’d flop down. I feel like it was really good. We rehearsed it so much because then I didn’t have to think about certain aspects that would inhibit me because I was supposed to be pretty inebriated. And then the way she spoke was very childlike, like a little girl, and drunk people never want to sound drunk. So, things like that, or just thinking about past experiences of what people act like when they tell stories about their childhood when they’re drunk and things like that. I had enough things in my brain that I could use, and it’s such a heartbreaking scene for Rose.

Actually, there was a moment in the movie where Jane was like, “Oh, it’s not that important, when she starts drinking, when she doesn’t start drinking.” I don’t think she thought it wasn’t important, but there was part of her that didn’t really think about how big of a decision that was for Rose. So that was an idea that I had that I thought was pretty important that at the end of that traumatic dinner party where she can’t play the piano, she’s overcome with anxiety and fear, and decides to take a drink, and that’s kind of the beginning of her downfall. So that was very important for me, that as a character, you see, OK, you see she’s not into alcohol, she’s not into that, and then you see, she needs that liquid courage to just be able to function in the home.

GD: And working with Jane Campion, the writer and director of the film, has made so many films and portrayed so many of these fully dimensional women onscreen, what was it like working with her?

KD: Well, Jane has been one of my inspirations as an actress, and “The Piano” was one of the most formative movie experiences that I had growing up. Her female performances have always inspired me as an actress, and she wrote me a letter in my early 20s about possibly working together and I always saved it. It’s on my phone. Working with her was a dream that I didn’t think was possible. So the fact that it came this way, and it came where my husband and I could work together, I just feel like it’s so memorable for us not only as we got to work with Jane Campion together, but as a family to have that on film, that cinematic moment that our children will always be able to look back on is incredible.

GD: And speaking of cinematic, the film, just the way it captures the landscape, you’re shooting in New Zealand, the story set in Montana. What did that kind of setting and being in that sort of physical space bring to the experience?

KD: Well, it’s different for Rose because being on the ranch, I feel like she’s shipwrecked at sea. You know what I mean? Those mountains and the vast, never-ending feeling of, like, “Oh, there’s not a tree, there’s not anything in the distance.” So I feel like that feeling is… actually there are trees (laughs). But you know what I’m saying, Daniel. It feels like you’re lost at sea a little bit out there, and the wind, sometimes the winds were so strong that it would knock people over because we were shooting in a national park. People don’t live there. Yeah, it was very windy. But all of that, yeah, I feel like for Rose, that house and being out there, it was like, “Where can I breathe?” Like, trying to breathe outside, trying to breathe inside, everything’s so claustrophobic, I think, and overwhelming to her. But then again, on the mountain with Jesse, that’s the one place, that’s the height of the romance before it all comes crashing down and she moves into “The Shining” household (laughs).

GD: Yeah, that moment is where the world seems the most open to her at that moment, that is such a warm moment, and playing that scene with Jesse Plemons, your partner and having that onscreen, captured like that, what was it like to have that moment as Rose in such a warm place, knowing where her story takes her?

KD: Well, I’m not thinking about that part, Daniel, like what’s going to happen next for her. But I will say that there was a part of me that was like, “Oh, I just don’t want this to feel corny,” because I’m with somebody that I’m so comfortable with but playing a very delicate, first love kind of proper way with each other is so against my nature, which is kind of comical for me. And I’m teaching this waltz and it’s very sweet and old-fashioned, but it’s so opposite the way that Jesse and I are together in real life. So to me, it was kind of funny to play this really proper date that we had together on the mountaintop. But it’s so beautiful in their formality and also, I think that our history probably brought a natural chemistry that was effortless because of that. So we didn’t have to pretend we were in love with each other. We just had to pretend we hadn’t had a child together (laughs).

GD: And like a lot of productions in the last couple of years, this was delayed in the middle of it because of COVID. What was that intervening time like? Just not being sure where things are going to go, how long it would take and if you’d get back up and running, what was that like?

KD: Well, I remember the day that we shut down, I never thought we would come back to finish this film. I mean, no one knew. I don’t know about you, but I was wiping down our groceries and getting into the shower afterwards. So the last thing I thought was, “Oh yeah, we’re going to come back and finish this movie.” No one knew the state of the world or what was happening. So when Jacinda [Ardern], the prime minister of New Zealand, got the country back on its feet so quickly, we were allowed to reenter the country and quarantine for two weeks and then finish the film, which was so weird because you’re in this hotel room with a two-year-old for two weeks and then you come out and you’re going to dinner with Jane and the cast and it was just very strange, and then all your friends at home are still locked down in their homes. So I think there was definitely an appreciation, a major appreciation to be able to do something, and on top of that, to be creative and filter what we’ve been going through, anything into the movie was a real, I mean, we were very, very, very lucky that we got to finish this movie. If we had shot it anywhere else, who knows when we would have finished it or if we would have? I don’t really know.

GD: Well, I want to congratulate you on this film and all of the acclaim it’s gotten, all of the awards attention it’s been getting. When you play a piano in a Jane Campion movie, good things sometimes happen.

KD: (Laughs.) Jane doesn’t know how to play piano herself, though. Isn’t that funny? You’d think you were a great pianist, Jane. She’s like, “I don’t know how to play piano.” I’m like, “OK.”

GD: It’s her lucky charm, like every movie, just put a little piano in there somewhere.

KD: If only it were that easy. No, I feel very lucky to be in her movie and to be part of a movie that people are liking. It’s a special thing.

