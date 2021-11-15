‘The Power of the Dog’ costume designer Kirsty Cameron explains the secret to a really good cowboy hat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Believe it or not, “The Power of the Dog” is not the first Western costume designer Kirsty Cameron has worked on that starred Kodi Smit-McPhee and filmed in New Zealand. Their first film together was 2015’s “Slow West,” John Maclean‘s directorial debut that also starred Michael Fassbender, and Cameron’s experience on “Slow West” was invaluable when she was hired for Jane Campion‘s new film.

“It was cool and weird to work twice on two films that involved horses and hats and boots and things,” Cameron tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Film Costume Design panel (watch above). “What ‘Slow West’ gave me, because we made like 90 percent of that costume, I was just lucky at the time in New Zealand it was really slow and I was able to employ some really great textile finishers and sewers and stitches and cutters. … That put me in really good stead, I think, for making the cowhands’ clothes and Phil’s pretty much everything [in ‘The Power of the Dog’]. It gave me a really good way of working with the canvases.”

Written and directed by Campion, “The Power of the Dog” is based on Thomas Savage‘s novel of the same name and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil, a rancher in 1925 Montana who doesn’t take too kindly to Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the new wife of his brother George (Jesse Plemons). He bullies her, and when her teenage son Peter (Smit-McPhee) returns home from school, Phil, who had initially mocked Peter, takes Peter under his wing, tormenting Rose even more.

SEE Gold Derby interviews with 2022 Oscar contenders

Phil is a cruel character who has some demons himself as he wrestles with his own sexuality. That internal turmoil is reflected in his clothing and how he wears it — in that it’s dirty, ragged, and he almost refuses to take it off. “Clothing has quite a presence in both the script and book in terms of kind of construction of self — Phil’s fear of his own sexuality. He has sort of this armor that he creates, masculine armor that he creates in the way he wears his clothes a sort of second skin and the kind of sound of his boots on the stairs in the house and that sort of tension that happens, which is also very much embedded in his kind of appearance,” Cameron explains. “Same with Peter. This kind of restraint, I guess. Restraint is something I employed majorly in the film, obviously, with all the male characters. Their clothes almost become a little bit like uniforms.”

But Cameron went all out when it came to a pair of large woolly chaps that Phil wears throughout the film. “We made those actually. We went to the costume houses and that was one of the things we knew we had to get out of L.A., was the chaps. And obviously some boots and hats,” she shares. “Phil’s ones, and there’s another pair in the film, a pale pair, that we actually made. We had a fantastic leather worker. … Of course in New Zealand, we have a lot of sheep, so that wasn’t hard to find.”

And, of course, it’s not a Western without a cowboy hat. So what goes into a really good one? “A lot of anxiety,” Cameron quips. “We had a lot of hats made here by Hill Hats down in Wellington, actually, and we also of course brought some back and bought some internationally. But I think it’s really just about shape, it’s about proportion and it’s about the way it sits on the head and it’s just about the actor being able to own it.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?