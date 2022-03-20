Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘The Power of the Dog’) on winning the Gold Derby Award: The recognition is ‘so gratifying’ [WATCH]

Kudos to Kodi for winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards on Wednesday, March 16. Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) beat out Oscar rivals Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), plus Mike Faist (“West Side Story”) and Jason Isaacs (“Mass”) to claim the award at our 20th annual gala. The 25-year-old Australian actor played Peter Gordon, the stuttering and effeminate son of a widow and inn owner (Kirsten Dunst), in the Netflix film set in 1925 Montana. See the complete winners list and view Smit-McPhee’s speech at the 12:03 mark.

“Hi Gold Derby, I just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support to me and our film as a whole over the past several months,” Smit-McPhee stated in his Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech video (watch above). “The experience of making this movie with Jane [Campion] and such an extraordinary cast was the most rewarding experience of my career so far. The recognition for all of the hard work that went into making this film has been so gratifying.” He concluded, “So thank you, much love from Kodi.”

“The Power of the Dog” dominated our ceremony with wins for Best Picture, Best Director (Campion), Best Supporting Actor (Smit-McPhee) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Campion). The only film to earn more wins was “Dune,” which went home with six total: Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

In addition to his Gold Derby Award, Smit-McPhee has also claimed prizes this season from the Golden Globes, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and New York Film Critics Circle Awards, as well as various other critics’ groups. The Best Supporting Actor Oscar race is between Smit-McPhee, Kotsur, Hinds, Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) and J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”).

Besides Smit-McPhee, the other three acting champs at the Gold Derby Awards were Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) for Best Actress, Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) for Best Actor and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) for Best Supporting Actress.

The Academy Awards have agreed with our Best Picture for the last two years: “Parasite” (2019) and “Nomadland” (2020). However, the Gold Derby Awards and Oscars diverged for five years in a row before that. Oscar voting begins on March 17 and goes through March 22. That ceremony officially airs March 27 on ABC with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serving as hosts.

