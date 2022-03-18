Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’) thanks Gold Derby Awards voters after winning Best Actress: ‘It feels like a dream’ [WATCH]

On Wednesday, March 16, Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) was named Best Actress at the 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards, which were voted on by almost 2,700 Gold Derby readers. The 31-year-old actress portrayed Princess Diana in the true-to-life film directed by Pablo Larraín and distributed by Neon. Stewart was also nominated at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her buzzed-about role, and she prevailed with various critics’ groups including Chicago, Denver, Hollywood, Seattle and the Women Film Critics Circle. See the complete winners list and view Stewart’s speech at the 22:45 mark.

“Hey!” Stewart shouted in her Gold Derby Awards acceptance speech video (watch above). “Thank you so, so much to every member of Gold Derby who voted for me and this movie ‘Spencer.'” In a heartfelt moment, Stewart admitted, “I love the people that made this movie so much. I have come to absolutely love Diana Spencer through this and I just kinda can’t believe that we still get to talk about it.”

Stewart continued on, “We do our jobs to reveal ourselves and not be alone and this opportunity to be able to have this conversation and talk about how good it felt to make this movie just feels like a dream.” Addressing her victory, the former “Twilight” actress added, “It’s never happened to me before, so I’m just very, very, very thankful. Thanks guys!”

Stewart’s fellow nominees at the Gold Derby Awards were Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”). Only three of these contenders — Stewart, Chastain and Colman — are up for the Best Actress Oscar. The other two Oscar nominees are Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”).

Gold Derby readers voted for the winners in 22 categories, and they were most impressed by “Dune” (six wins) and “The Power of the Dog” (four wins). Best Picture and Best Director went to “The Power of the Dog” and its helmer Jane Campion. Besides Stewart, the other three acting champs were Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) for Best Actor, Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) for Best Supporting Actress and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) for Best Supporting Actor.

The Academy Awards have agreed with our Best Picture for the last two years: “Parasite” (2019) and “Nomadland” (2020). However, the Gold Derby Awards and Oscars diverged for five years in a row before that. Oscar voting begins on March 17 and goes through March 22. That ceremony officially airs March 27 on ABC with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serving as hosts.

