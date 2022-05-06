Kurt and Bart (‘Foundation’ costume designers) on bringing high fashion to sci-fi TV: ‘It’s really exciting for us when there’s no rules’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think sci-fi, for us, is a really good fit,” designer Kurt Swanson declares about the beauty of designing for science fiction, where artists working behind the scenes on the huge task of building the look and feel of a show can push the envelope as far as the story will take them. “We came from fashion before we started doing movies, but sci-fi and fantasy, those worlds, there’s really no rules. It’s really exciting for us when there’s no rules, to dive right in and look at each of these worlds and figure out what is this world built on, what are their resources, all of that kind of stuff is our springboard for designing something like this,” Swanson explains.

Swanson, who alongside collaborator Bart Mueller make up the design team of Kurt and Bart, are renowned for their elaborate and innovative style, which they have parlayed from their fashion design background into the otherworldly looks created for such genre classics like “The Hunger Games,” “Ghost in the Shell” and now the Apple TV+ epic space opera “Foundation.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Foundation” is based on the series of short stories and novels by acclaimed author Isaac Asimov, and is created by David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) and Josh Friedman (“Avatar 2”). After premiering on Apple TV+ last fall, the streamer was so confident about its future that it renewed the show for a second season before the first season concluded.

The series stars Emmy nominees Lee Pace (“Pushing Daisies”) and Jared Harris (“Mad Men” and “Chernobyl”), alongside a huge ensemble cast including Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Daniel MacPherson and Cassian Bilton. It chronicles the thousand year saga of a band of exiles and a Galactic Empire in decline, across an expansive universe of civilizations.

Kurt and Bart were responsible for designing the myriad looks that feature throughout the series pilot, including the Roman Empire-inspired costumes worn by the emperor at the royal court on Trantor, the intricate utilitarian designs worn on the far-flung Terminus, the organic looks worn by Ga’al and her tribe on the ocean planet Synnax and the elaborate and exotic designs worn by the warring periphery kingdoms of the delegates from Anacreon and Thespis, two looks that couldn’t be more diametrically opposed as one is a bronze, scaly bark-like hooded robe creation, the other a geometric, translucent teal gown.

It’s no coincidence that their work often evokes an avante-garde aesthetic one might come across at the Met Gala, given their runway background. “It’s funny you mentioned the Met Gala, because before every show, but especially on this one, we would go to the Met,” Mueller reveals. “We’re New York based, and the Metropolitan Museum has an insane collection, including there was a lot of Inuit and aqueous clothing there, and so actually, Gaal’s coat that she wears and that everybody where with the big hood is really based upon this Inuit design,” he says. “But also, taking it literally, maybe they make their clothes out of seaweed,” Swanson adds. “What are their real resources in this aquiculture? We partnered with this company that’s doing really innovative stuff with leather and they actually do a transparent leather. So that’s what that’s what those coats were; I mean they really were almost like seaweed.”

