Kurt Farquhar (‘Abraham Lincoln’ composer) on going from ‘broke and in the streets’ to scoring over 3 decades of primetime TV [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I remember hearing music in my head since I was about three years old,” recalls Kurt Farquhar, the composer for The History Channel’s miniseries “Abraham Lincoln.” “It seemed weird to me, and as I was growing up it never really stopped. Music is going on in my head right now. It’s a lovely score. I wrote my first symphony when I was 12 years old.” Watch the exclusive interview with Farquhar above.

Farquhar describes scoring “Abraham Lincoln” as a “rather lengthy process.” The a three-part historical war drama was directed by Malcolm Venville and includes documentary-style interviews from historians and other contributors, including President Barack Obama. “Malcolm Venville is just a genius,” Farquhar says. “He was so passionate about the project. He knew what he wanted to hear. He had incredible ideas of things to inspire me. We got together and just chatted. Being able to pick his brain and get inside his head. What was a big moment for him? What was very impactful for him? How should we feel about this character versus that character?”

“One of the things that I took from this documentary myself, because I’m a real history buff…was the level of difficulty that [Lincoln] had to maneuver,” Farquhar says. “These were incredible odds. Most of the people around him, even in his own cabinet, didn’t think that he had what it took. They didn’t think that he was much of anything. Only the circumstances and how he responded to them answered that question of how great he really was.”

Farquhar himself has responded to some tough circumstances in his own life. While discussing how he began scoring sitcoms like “The King of Queens,” “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and others, he pauses before stating, “I ended up broke and in the streets. I was homeless. Things were not going well. I had an opportunity, and that opportunity was a chance to write a theme song for a sitcom. I ended up getting the end title. The show ended up not getting picked up, but as luck would have it, got aired solely because there was a writers’ strike that year. I got my check and I was like, this is a career? I couldn’t believe how much money it was. I had never seen that much money at once. It turned out that I had a knack for it.”

Farquhar has scored more primetime television series than any other African-American composer over the course of the last 32 years. “Abraham Lincoln” chronicles the life of Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth President of the United States and premiered on February 20, 2022, on History.

