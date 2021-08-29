Lady Gaga fashion eye-poppers: 21 best including meat dress, Oscar looks, 2021 inauguration … [PHOTOS]

Lady Gaga didn’t just disrupt the music industry when she debuted in 2008, but fashion as we know it. Her avant-garde style and willingness to take risks have resulted in some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the modern age. The singer’s aesthetic has become more refined in recent years as she entered her 30s and evolved to a new stage in her career, but that hasn’t stopped her from turning heads on just about every red carpet she walks.

Some of Gaga’s most memorable looks have come at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she has worn everything from a Victorian-style dress to menswear to her instantly iconic “meat dress.” She has also pulled off a few headline-grabbing stunts, arriving at one Grammys ceremony in an egg pod and entering the American Music Awards red carpet on a mechanical white horse. She has continuously blended art and pop throughout her career, often referencing iconic figures of the past, like David Bowie, Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. Check out our photos above of some of Gaga’s most iconic red carpet looks over the years.

Victorian Look

Gaga made a huge impression at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards with a Victorian-inspired dress. A gold half mask completed this gloriously gothic look.

Alexander McQueen Art Print

Continuing her streak of bold outfits at the VMAs, Gaga wore a feathered headpiece, white hair with blue tips, printed artwork on her dress and armadillo shoes. The outfit was in honor of the recent passing of designer Alexander McQueen.

“The Meat Dress”

In terms of Gaga costumes that imprinted themselves on pop culture, the “meat dress” at the 2010 VMAs is right at the top. The dress, made out of raw beef, was the singer’s way of protesting the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, stating that she was not just a “piece of meat.”

Spikes and Spirals

For her Grammy debut in 2010, Gaga was outfitted with spiraling rings around her dress. She also wielded a spiky ornament that may qualify as a weapon.

Jo Calderone

At the 2011 VMAs, Gaga reinvented herself again, this time presenting herself as a male alter ego, Jo Calderone. Dressed in a blazer with short, greased hair, she paid tribute to a very specific brand of Italian man.

The Egg

Gaga proved at the 2011 Grammys that there was more than one way to make an entrance. The singer arrived on the red carpet inside a giant, enclosed egg, which was carried by a group of very fit individuals.

White Horse

Another glorious Gaga entrance occurred at the 2013 American Music Awards. The superstar arrived with a lavender Versace dress while riding on a mechanical white horse.

Metallic Versace

Gaga took on a more refined look at the 2014 Oscars, wearing a metallic Versace gown. She accented the dress with a baby pink sash.

Plunging Brandon Maxwell

At the 2015 Grammys, Gaga went for a more revealing look, wearing a silver Brandon Maxwell gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a high front slit.

Red Gloves Look

Gaga wore a glittering, billowy dress by Azzedine Alaïa to the 2015 Oscars, one of her most simplified outfits yet. But in signature Gaga form, she wore bright red gloves to complete the outfit and match her lipstick.

Marilyn Monroe

On the night of her Golden Globe win in 2016 for “American Horror Story: Hotel,” Gaga wore a black velvet Versace dress with a plunging neckline. She also harkened back to Old Hollywood with a Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle.

Met Gala Metallic

To match the 2016 Met Gala theme, Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Gaga wore a metallic Versace jacket with fishnets. She completed the look with a wild hairstyle to evoke the ‘80s.

Ziggy Stardust

At the 2016 Grammys, Gaga wore a custom blue dress by Marc Jacobs that paid tribute to the recently-deceased David Bowie and his Ziggy Stardust alter ego. She also wore extremely high heels and donned a mane of orange hair.

White Jumpsuit

At the 2016 Oscars, Gaga was outfitted in a white jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell. Gaga performed her Oscar-nominated song, “Til It Happens to You,” at the ceremony.

Grammys Punk

Gaga went full punk at the 2017 Grammys, wearing a crocodile-print jacket, leather, fringe and fishnets. She also bared her midriff and left little to the imagination.

Feathers for Venice

2018 was a big year for Gaga, with her first lead role in “A Star Is Born,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The close out the festival she wore an eye-catching pink feathered dress by Valentino.

Blue at the Golden Globes

Nominated at the 2019 Golden Globes for her “A Star Is Born” performance, Gaga evoked the 1954 Judy Garland version of the film. She wore a blue Valentino gown and matching blue hair plus a $5 million diamond necklace from Tiffany’s.

Shimmering Silver

At the 2019 Grammys, Gaga showed up with a shimmering silver dress. She also donned another diamond necklace from Tiffany’s.

Audrey Hepburn

For the 2019 Oscars, where Gaga was nominated for two awards for “A Star is Born,” the singer-actress went for an Audrey Hepburn-esque style. She wore a black Alexander McQueen dress and a stylish updo.

Met Gala Camp

The 2019 Met Gala was camp, and Gaga proved she was the queen of camp with multiple outfit changes on the red carpet. She donned an enormous pink gown by Brandon Maxwell, later changing to a black outfit with an umbrella, a pink dress with a phone accessory and finally, she stripped down to her underwear, all the while wearing elaborate eye makeup.

2021 Inauguration

Gaga served “Hunger Games” realness at the 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden. The performer wore a navy jacket, red skirt and a giant dove brooch while performing the National Anthem.

