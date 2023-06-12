Lana Wilson (‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ director) on the superstar’s life story being ‘a vessel for much bigger conversations’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“One of the big struggles of her life was understanding who she was because she was a symbol before she was a human being,” declares Lana Wilson about the life of actress and superstar Brooke Shields. Wilson has directed the documentary series “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” an unflinching look at the star’s life from her childhood superstardom, her complicated relationship with her mother and her public struggle with postpartum depression. In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), Wilson talks about her first experience working with archival footage and why she believes Shields’s story is “a vessel for much bigger conversations.”

Shields became a star as a child, driven primarily into modeling and acting my her mother Teri. The examination of the complicated relationship between Shields and her mother serves as one of the film’s focal points. “I’m really interested in what universal and relatable about Brooke’s story,” says Wilson. “Part of that is individuating from your parent and becoming a parent yourself.”

The series also delves into Shields’s experience as a victim of sexual assault. Wilson worked to develop a sense of trust with Shields, who had seen the director’s previous films and realized that Wilson would make a truthful film rather than a puff piece. “I’m not here to make a kind of celebrity hagiography and she didn’t want that,” says Wilson. As Shields recalled her assault, Wilson says she just let Shields talk through it without interjecting. “She’s so smart and so introspective that sometimes if you just let people talk, they realize things as they’re talking,” argues Wilson. “I thought it was a real gift that Brooke was able to be open and think out loud in front of the camera in a way.”

Wilson herself was pregnant during the process of making the film, and her discussions with Shields about motherhood– including the actress’s long battle with postpartum depression– informed the director’s own journey as a parent. “This was like a 101 crash course in parenting for me,” she says. “Because it is so hard to understand what’s going to happen to you when you’re pregnant or when you become a mother or a parent, especially for women, because it’s really romanticized and simplified.”

Wilson acknowledges the extreme nature of Shields’s life, but argues that there is a universality in her story that reaches beyond stardom and fame. “I feel like her life was an extremely public, highly scrutinized version of a life journey that that many people go on,” she argues. “It’s just all hyperbolic and almost through a magnifying glass because it’s Brooke Shields.”

