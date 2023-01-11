‘Last Film Show’ director Pan Nalin on casting newcomer Bhavin Rabari instead of ‘corrupted’ professional actor: ‘We hit the jackpot’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was exciting news when India chose to send us as an entry,” says director Pan Nalin, whose movie “Last Film Show” was chosen to represent his country at the 95th Academy Awards. It has since been shortlisted as one of 15 potential nominees for Best International Feature. “We make thousands of movies in India. There are all kinds of films with big studios and streamers.” Watch our video interview above.

“Last Film Show” tells the story of nine-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari), a young boy who falls in love with the art of filmmaking. He befriends a film projectionist and trades him his lunch to watch movies for free. Samay realizes that in order to pursue his dream, he must leave his small village and everything he loves. Nalin, who wrote the script as well, based portions of Samay’s life experiences on his own.

SEE ‘RRR’ and 10 other must-see foreign language films not competing for 2023 Best International Feature Oscar [PHOTOS]

“It is also inspired from my childhood friend who was a film projectionist,” the director explains. “The climax was inspired by his life and what happened to him when he lost his job in 2011, when most of the single screens were going digital. Many of them were shutting down to make room for multiplexes. There were at least 200,000 projector operator jobs lost. I was moved by that story.”

Nalin auditioned over 3,000 kids before Rabari was cast in the lead role. “Our casting started with professional child actors,” he says. “He’s in every single frame. It’s normal thinking from a film crew that we need a professional child actor. This is a very demanding role. Those auditions were a big disappointment. Many of the kids are influenced by popular Indian cinema. Everything is over the top, larger than life. All their parents push them to go to TV reality shows. Their idea of acting is so corrupted. Then we thought, let’s risk it. Let’s go where kids rarely see films. That’s where we hit the jackpot. We arrived in the remote countryside and when we met Bhavin Rabari, with his two cows and a buffalo in a government school, there was something about him that was very striking.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?