Laura Carmichael (‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’): ‘We were on this hilarious holiday’ in the south of France [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We were on this hilarious holiday for 10 days with all the cast and crew,” reveals actress Laura Carmichael about shooting some scenes in France for the new feature film “Downton Abbey: A New Era.” In our recent webchat she adds, “It felt like a holiday camp. We were altogether and unable to leave, but it was pretty amazing. There’s just something about that part of the world that’s so magical… The Crawleys are such a different environment, and it brings up all of this emotion for them. It takes them away from a stiffer world.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” from creator Julian Fellowes is now playing worldwide in theaters following the great success of the first movie almost three years ago. Lady Edith (Carmichael), husband Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton), Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern), plus other family and staff go on a trip to the south of France. They are on a mission to find out more about a French villa that has become an inheritance.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is back at the estate as a film crew arrives to shoot a silent movie. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) oversees that production, welcoming new characters, including a director (Hugh Dancy), leading actress (Laura Haddock) and leading actor (Dominic West).

Of the plot she says, “I was super excited by the France storyline; I’m not going to lie. I was really pleased to see that I was was one of the lucky ones going to the south of France. I also loved the storyline of the film-within-a-film.” Lady Edith makes it clear to her family that she loves being a mother and wife but also wants to start writing again. She adds, “I was so pleased that Julian carried that on. It was sort of mentioned at the end of the last movie, but she doesn’t want to let writing go. Bertie encourages her, and her mother encourages her.”

In terms of awards, Carmichael was part of three drama ensemble victories with the Screen Actors Guild. As part of our chat, she also discusses his final scene with Dame Maggie Smith, the first big awards show she attended and who she thinks is most different in real life from their character on the show.

