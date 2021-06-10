Laura Donnelly (‘The Nevers’) on the ‘opportunity to play the secrets’ of the remarkably complex Amalia True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Roles like this never come along where you have such complexity in a character,” says actress Laura Donnelly of her role in “The Nevers.” She portrays Amalia True in the HBO period/sci-fi mashup. Amalia at times gets glimpses of future events, beats down bad guys, and harbors other identities that are revealed as the series goes on. “Complexity” might be an understatement. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Though viewers had to wait for Amalia’s backstory to unravel over the course of the season, Donnelly was gifted with this information from day one. The actress was thankful for the intel because it provided her “an opportunity to play the secrets that the character carries.” This involves a depressing origin story as a widow named Molly, and the hidden identity of a soldier from the future, known only as Stripe, who is trying to save the world from destruction.

“I thought it as such a brave move,” exclaims Donnelly on the revelation that Stripe becomes Amalia. The episode containing this astonishing reveal forces the actress to stretch herself in wild directions when it comes to accents and physicality. In just one hour, she portrays Molly, Stripe, and Amalia. Donnelly shot her scenes as Stripe before Claudia Black filmed the futuristic sequences of the soldier. So, Donnelly studied Black’s previous work in an effort to “predict what she was going to do.”

Where other shows that deal with alternate futures and super powered beings could become bogged down in heady, science fiction elements, Donnelly describes “The Nevers” as “rooted in a very human story.” The powers (or “turns” as the series refers to them) that various characters possess, often mark the individual for ridicule or violence in the show’s rigid Victorian society. Donnelly believes that the show “deals with what the idea of power is,” and how society can “weaponize that against you, and turn you into the other.” In this story, she sees a direct reflection of our current discussions around equality and justice.

The pandemic affected the production schedule of “The Nevers,” with six episodes of the first season still to be produced after the mid-season finale shocker. Donnelly is excited to explore how the remarkably complex Amalia functions in a world where her secrets are laid bare to those around her. “She’s going to have to operate in a more open way,” says the actress, “that will force her to try and reconcile these aspects of her history… it will be a whole new area to place her psychologically.”

Donnelly won the Olivier Award for “The Ferryman” and was Tony nominated for the play’s Broadway mounting.

