How ‘The Boys’ costume designer Laura Jean Shannon put a new spin on Soldier Boy’s old look [Exclusive Video Interview]

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) made his long-awaited debut on “The Boys” in the third season, but prep for his arrival — and his badass costume — was in the works for quite some time. “The process started long before anybody knew it was happening,” costume designer Laura Jean Shannon tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “Eric Kripke, the showrunner, and I are connected at the hip and he fills me in early days that he’s thinking about, even sometimes before he gets into the writers’ room, and he draws me into the process early to start sharing visuals with him to inspire the creation of all of the characters, which is one of the really exceptionally fun things about working with him and working on ‘The Boys.'”

The OG superhero, Soldier Boy, created by injections of Compound V, fought in World War II, becoming an American icon and celebrity. A riff on Captain America, Soldier Boy carries a shield and his most well-known costume in the comics is a patriotic red, white and blue suit with incredibly tight blue shorts. Shannon likes to “pull enough of the DNA” from the comics for every character so fans can “really feel the energy” of the source material before putting her own stamp on a costume that can feel realistic in the show’s universe. “We ground all of our characters and create a legit superhero universe that’s also part of an actual world that we live in, so there’s no magic in our world. It’s just technology. Even what creates the superheroes is something that was created through science.”

For Soldier Boy, Shannon created mood boards that were “Marlboro Man meets soldier meets superhero.” She wanted to emphasize his military history, and thus the final look features combat pants and a vest that feel practical and utilitarian. “He was a superstar, a superhero way back in the day, kind of after that tights-wearing era of superhero and before this muscle-bound era of very tightly fitted supersuit,” she says. “He was in this sweet spot where his pieces are actually a little looser fitting, more like BDUs that you’d find on a soldier, so he also has that tactical vest that has the iconic eagle logo.”

In the comics, Soldier Boy has a giant eagle emblazoned across his chest, but Shannon’s version shrunk the eagle down on the vest that the most noticeable parts are its wings. She also abandoned the red, white and blue color combo for a dark green with red accents for two reasons: Another comics version of Soldier Boy wears those colors and Homelander’s [Antony Starr] palette is red, white and blue already. “It’s really important to make sure we’re not stepping on the toes of the other characters because you see them all together quite often, whether it’s in a poster or on the show, so it’s important that each one of them has their own visual language,” she shares. “And so the red and green was something that wasn’t taken by any of our other superheroes and also harken back to one of the original versions of him.”

Shannon and her team customized the colors to achieve the ideal sheen and hue they wanted for a non-aging man who has been through a lot. “The base green fabric is sort of deep green that has a bit of brightness to it that we then high-density screen-printed a three-dimensional star pattern in an olive that has a sparkle to it, so it brings it downs to an olive drab a little bit more with a little more extra life,” she reveals. “And then the light catches it in a way that really kicks in a lot of the dark settings that we knew he was going to be in over the course of the season. And then the reds — we actually started with a fairly bright red, which gives us a lot of room to give it that sculptural paint job … so that you have that brightness emanating from within but really it’s greased up and oiled up and dirtied up with battle scars.”

One thing she did not add to the costume: padded muscles. Ackles shared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last year that during their first fitting, he asked Shannon if she’ll be building in muscles, to which he told him he’s got to bring the muscles in six months. “I think the direct quote was, ‘No, baby, you gotta bring those guns.’ And he did! He was amazing. First of all, love Jensen Ackles. What a sweetheart. His mama raised him right,” Shannon says. “He would hang his costume at the end of the day. Never was there a sock astray on the floor in the fitting room. So for any actors that may be watching — great pointers. But he was great and a lot of fun.”

