‘What We Do in the Shadows’ costume designer Laura Montgomery on the biggest challenge of Season 4 [Exclusive Video Interview]

For Season 3 of “What We Do in the Shadows,” costume designer Laura Montgomery won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. But when she and her team got to work on Season 4 of the FX comedy series, there was no time for a victory lap. The Emmy-winning series produced some of its most complex episodes yet in Season 4, including a wedding episode that had Montgomery working overtime to complete.

“When the script landed, I don’t want to say it was panic because we always knew a wedding was coming,” Montgomery tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel. “But we were already past our eyeballs in what we were currently shooting, which ‘The Night Market’ episode – which was one of our heaviest [in terms of costumes].”

With 10 days to prep for “The Wedding,” an episode that didn’t just include the marriage of Nandor and Marwa but also an elaborate makeover montage that required numerous costume changes, “it was really a matter of triaging,” Montgomery says.

But due to Montgomery and her talented collaborators, the results were exemplary. “It was really a matter of coming up with the ideas very quickly, just kind of putting my head down and trying to sketch out as many creative ideas as I could,” Montgomery says. “It’s a small team. And the team pulled it off. They’re incredible.”

Emmy voters certainly agreed: Montgomery is once again nominated for Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes for “What We Do in the Shadows” thanks to “The Wedding.”

“It wasn’t until the end of the season when we were packing up that we came up for air and my incredible cutter Carla Mingiardi was cataloging the patterns and, as an exercise, they made a count of how many costumes we had built. It was in the hundreds and we all marveled how this team of one cutter and three sewers was able to pump out hundreds of original costumes, and hundreds of original designs. We thought, ‘Okay, let’s pat ourselves on the back because this is amazing, guys.’”

All episodes of “What We Do in the Shadows” are streaming on Hulu.

