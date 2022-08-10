‘What We Do in the Shadows’ costume designer Laura Montgomery breaks down those ’80s aerobics cult looks [Exclusive Video Interview]

Laura Montgomery took over as costume designer on Season 3 of “What We Do in the Shadows” and she was eagerly waiting for that season’s “On the Run,” aka the Jackie Daytona episode in the second season. She got it in the form of “The Wellness Center,” written by Stefani Robinson, who also penned “On the Run.”

“I had been waiting because the season prior to that, [Robinson’s] episode had been Jackie Daytona, which was a perfect piece of television, but another episode where a character takes a journey and explores a different world,” Montgomery tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Costume Designers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “For this season, it was the wellness center episode, so we got to create this ’80s cult.”

In the episode, which earned Montgomery and Robinson Emmy nominations, a depressed Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finds refuge at a wellness center run by Jan (Cree Summer) for vampires who want to become human again. It is, in fact, a cult — her followers are called the Formerly Fanged — in the style of an ’80s aerobics class, which meant a lot of bright colors and clothing not usually seen on the darkly lit show about creatures of the night.

“It was a ton of fun,” Montgomery says. “It was a really, really tight collaboration with all of the departments. All of the athletic clothing we built — the aerobics clothing — and so we purchased fabric and custom-dyed fabric to match what the production designer had done with the colors and the space. There needed to be something off about it because it is a cult, so walking into it, it can’t just feel like, ‘Oh, you’re in an aerobics studio from the ’80s.’ It’s that, but there’s another layer of something is creepy about this place. It just feels a little bit unsettling. We were very matchy-matchy, very cohesive with the color palette. They’re almost wearing uniforms but not.”

The costume designer, who watched “a lot” of the 1985 Jamie Lee Curtis movie “Perfect,” also loved outfitting Summer, one of her childhood idols. She drew inspiration from Cher and Debbie Allen for Jan, whose tracksuit was based on a Gucci tracksuit. Above all, it was most important for Montgomery that the ’80s costumes felt authentic as opposed to satirical dress-up.

“It was trying to be ’80s without being cliché or cheesy about it, and thinking that these are things they would’ve kept from the ’80s,” she explains. “So not doing that sorority girls party version of, like, ’80s night, but really, authentically what people would’ve worn in the ’80s. These vampires have not evolved since then. They got into it and they’ve just been wearing the same clothes they’ve had since the ’80s.”

