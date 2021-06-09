Lauren Ambrose discusses her ‘really mysterious and tricky’ role on ‘Servant’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Ultimately, Dorothy has to face the fact that loss exists in the world,” explains Lauren Ambrose in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby about her character Dorothy Turner in “Servant” (watch the video above). “The thesis of this piece is that there’s this family that cannot bear to grieve and they cannot bear to accept the human condition that loss is the major factor in everyone’s life,” continues the lead actress before adding, “What she needs to do is face that and that will be a version of a happy ending.”

Apple released the second season finale of the half-hour drama series on their Apple TV+ platform in March and Ambrose is now filming the third season finale in Philadelphia. She recounts about reupping for production twice during the pandemic, “We finished season two in a bubble and we started season three in a bubble, so we were all here living and working together for that whole time.”

The spooky thriller hails from showrunner M. Night Shyamalan. “There’s inspiration coming from all the other departments,” notes Ambrose. The past Emmy and Tony Award nominee explains, “I was struck by what a collaboration this genre is and also, this role that I’m playing […] is really mysterious and tricky, but they take the pressure off of me and that’s nice. I get to rely on other people’s expertise elevating the piece and I do my part and so, it’s really inspiring to watch. I don’t often watch the things I’m in, but this was really shocking to see how it different it feels in its final form than it does when we’re on set maybe.”

Will Ambrose score her first Best Drama Actress nomination at the 2021 Emmy Awards? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track the latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?