Lauren Ash (‘Superstore’): Series finale was ‘such a beautiful ending’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It was like that kiss goodnight,” declares Lauren Ash about the emotional finale of NBC’s sixth and final season of “Superstore.” For our recent webchat, she addds, “It was such a beautiful ending. Getting to see all the characters at that barbecue, I thought was really sweet. Getting to see Dina and Garrett happier than we’ve ever seen them getting to see little bits of Amy and Jonah, so we know they’re together, we know that they’re married, they had a honeymoon, they had another child. I can’t watch it without crying and I’ve watched it probably 30 times. I can’t even really talk about it without crying!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Superstore” is a quintessential workplace comedy, which recently concluded its six season run on March 25. Created by Justin Spitzer, the series is set at the fictitious Cloud 9 big-box retail store in St. Louis, Missouri and also stars Ben Feldman (who also serves as a producer), Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney and Kaliko Kauahi, with former star and co-executive producer America Ferrera departing the show after the sixth season premiere.

Despite premiering in 2015 relatively under the radar, “Superstore” grew in popularity and acclaim over the years, with its swansong season garnering an impressive 92% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which notes the critical consensus for the season as “funny and poignant as ever, ‘Superstore’ closes up shop with a superb sixth season that solidifies its place as one of TVs greatest workplace comedies.”

Production for the season began in September 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and was one fot he first series to be set during the pandemic, which gave the show additional material to mine. As a test for Universal Television, it was decided that Superstore would create episodes set during the pandemic. In December 2020, it was announced by NBC that the season would serve as the show’s last. After filming concluded in February 2021, it was revealed that Ferrera, who had left after the first two episodes, would return for the series finale

Ash plays Dina Fox, Cloud 9’s intense, no-nonsense assistant store manager. The forthright alpha female has worked for Cloud 9 for over 10 years and fast became one of the most popular characters on the show. “Honestly, the thing I loved playing about Dina the most was just her unwavering – to almost the point of delusion – confidence. It really honestly changed my life personally, all jokes aside, because I was like, wow, this woman that looks exactly like me is really, really confident,” she happily explains.

“I think that the way that she handles herself and the fact that she thinks that she is the greatest thing walking is really inspiring. And I think that it’s rare to see that. I think it takes people aback when you meet super confident women especially who are just like, yeah, I’m hot, period,” she says. “There’s no caveat. So that has been something that’s been really fun and really inspiring to me in my own life is that it’s like, yeah, you got to take a little page from Dina’s book there for sure.”

