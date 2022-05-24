Laverne Cox (‘Inventing Anna’) on being ‘freaked out beyond belief’ to play a real person [Exclusive Video Interview]

Laverne Cox takes on a whole new challenge in the smash-hit Netflix limited series “Inventing Anna” — playing a real person. The Emmy nominee plays Kacy Duke, the celebrated fitness instructor who found herself drawn into scammer Anna Delvey‘s orbit. While Duke ultimately approved of her portrayal in the show, it was still a daunting task for the actress to live up to expectations. “I was freaked out beyond belief on playing a real-life person,” says Cox in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “I adore her, and I just wanted her not to hate it.” Watch the exclusive video chat above.

We get to learn more of Duke’s story in Episode 6, “Friends in Low Places,” in which she joins Delvey and her posse for an infamous trip to Morocco. The trainer would ultimately leave early due to food poisoning, but she still had to deal with Delvey later on when the scammer arrived at her place and begged her to stay with her. Cox notes that as a celebrity trainer, Duke would be very used to joining her clients on such trips, because she is a helper first and foremost. “I think that for Kacy, she really wants to be of service,” the actress notes. As she recalls, Duke stated in an interview with the writers that she still thinks she “could have gotten through to her.”

Much of Cox’s screen time in the series is with Julia Garner, who plays the heavily-accented Delvey. The two had previously worked together on the 2015 film “Grandma” so they had a familiarity, though the actress was still struck by the “Ozark” star’s take on the infamous character. “Julia works on so many different levels,” she explains. “You see all these wheels turning of the deception, of the dream sort of crumbling around her.” She adds that Garner’s performance combined with the writing and the directing caused her to start rooting for Delvey, despite her misdeeds.

“Inventing Anna” was a huge smash when it dropped in February, marking Cox’s second Netflix show to hit big after “Orange Is the New Black.” The actress is grateful to be known for more than just her Emmy-nominated work as Sophia Burset in the prison dramedy. “That’s not bad at all to have two roles that a lot of people have seen and have connected with,” she admits. “That’s a very beautiful thing.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions