Lee Jung-jae (‘Squid Game’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Lee Jung-jae is entering the “Squid Game” episode “Gganbu” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. This program streamed on September 17 and was the sixth episode of the Netflix drama’s first season.

In this installment, players are told to pair up, but discover that instead of working as a team, they will have to play against their partner in a marble game. Whoever gets all their partner’s marbles within 30 minutes will win and survive. Gi-hun (Jung-jae) exploits Player 001’s (Oh Young-soo) dementia to defeat him, only to discover that the old man was aware of the deception the entire time. Player 001, who remembers his name to be Oh Il-nam, allows Gi-hun to win anyway, as he is his “gganbu” (trusted friend).

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Jung-jae, who has already won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards for this role. For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

