Lee Walpole (Emmy-nominated sound editor): The sound on ‘The Crown’ is ‘opulence and decadence’ rather than ‘crash, bang, wallop’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The show is a character-driven dialogue-lead show and so it’s really important that the sound serves a story but doesn’t get in the way of the story,” explains Emmy-winning supervising sound editor and re-recording sound mixer Lee Walpole. He just earned his fourth career Emmy nomination, this time for his work on season 4 of “The Crown,” which he shares with collaborators Stuart Hilliker, Martin Jensen and Chris Ashworth. “It’s not flashy, it’s not ‘crash bang wallop,” he says. “The show is letting you into a world of opulence and decadence, so we’re trying to achieve that sound across every level,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with Walpole above.

SEE Thanks to ‘The Crown,’ Tobias Menzies is first ‘Outlander’ star nominated at Emmys

“The Crown,” was created by Oscar, Emmy and Tony-nominated writer Peter Morgan, who is now in production on the show’s anticipated fifth season. After three seasons in which “The Crown” focused on the earlier years of the Queen’s reign as monarch, it returned late last year for o\its highly anticipated fourth season.

“The Crown” uniquely reinvents itself every two seasons by replacing the main cast, as the royal family continue to evolve and age over time. The last two seasons have starred Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Olivia Colman, who replaced Emmy winner Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Emmy nominee Tobias Menzies, who replaced Emmy nominee Matt Smith as Prince Phillip, Oscar and Emmy nominee Helena Bonham Carter, who replaced Oscar and Emmy nominee Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Season 3 saw a raft of new characters join the fold, like Emmy nominee Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Emereld Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, while season 4 introduced Emmy nominee Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Emmy winner Gillian Anderson as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

After dominating the awards circuit this year, the series scored a staggering field-leading 24 Emmy nominations, up from 13 nominations for each of its three previous seasons. Unsurprisingly, it almost doubled its nominations haul this season, given that it was one of the most buzzed-about and critically acclaimed series of the year, premiering to rapturous reviews stateside and scoring an impressive 96% “certified fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

SEE 2021 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards

Walpole and team submitted the fourth episode “Fairytale” for Emmy consideration, which introduces us to a young Lady Diana Spencer and her starry-eyed courtship with a young Prince of Wales. The episode is one of the highlights of the season because it so effectively embodies the “fly on the wall” construct that this series does so well, in which the audience is invited in to the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace to watch and listen in on what might’ve transpired between the iconic and often enigmatic royals behind the glare of cameras and the public eye.

For Walpole, the subtlety and precision of the sound mix is always paramount, meticulously balancing the crispness of the dialogue with ambient and external sounds that are layered in to ramp up tension and evoke or contribute to the emotion of any given scene. “Every moment in the show can’t be the key moment so you’ve got to kind of pick out what are the moments that you really want to achieve and and then you put everything else back slightly from there to allow that those moments to really land,” he explains. “It’s the eternal battle of wanting to have subtlety but not being so subtle that it doesn’t work for someone sat at home, you know, listening from a TV rather than on headphones,” he adds. “So, we’re always very mindful of that.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions