Anthony Dominici and Rich Kim (‘Lego Masters’ executive producer and director) on going from AFI to reality TV: ‘Somehow we ended up working together our entire careers’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I grew up with LEGOs, so that was my favorite Christmas present every year,” declares director Rich Kim of “Lego Masters” on Fox. “Back then we didn’t have a lot of money so that was the big present I would get every Christmas. I grew up with the early spaceships and castles and all those early sets. My mother was a music teacher and she always felt that LEGO was really good for my hand-eye coordination.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Lego Masters” follows teams consisting of two LEGO-building competitors, tasked with building creations out of LEGO pieces based on a given theme within a given time period. The Fox reality TV competition is hosted by Emmy nominee Will Arnett, who executive producer and showrunner Anthony Dominici assures is very involved throughout the process. “These are 13-hour builds. Will is there the whole time,” he reveals. “He’s not in his trailer and then coming out for 20 minutes to do an intro. He is really engaged and we’re behind the scenes talking like, ‘Did you see what Mark and Steven did? Did you see what these guys did? That’s so cool!’ He gets really excited about it and we all do too because he’s so invested and engaged in the process of the competition. He’s a genius. He’s such a dream to work with.”

“It’s a very tough casting process,” explains Dominici. “In the first season we did it all in person, but the second season it was all virtual because of COVID. Everyone submits tapes, we having a casting team who searches for people through conventions and online communities. We wanted to make sure that we had a broad representation of people, but also the types of builders on the show. There is a really stringent casting process where we have them build, essentially live, a three-hour test and four-hour test. There’s a creative build and a technical build.”

Dominici and Kim have had a long history working together in reality TV. “Anthony and I went to AFI together,” explains Kim. “We both thought we’d be off making movies. Somehow through fate and destiny we ended up working together basically our entire careers in television. Anthony is the one that pulled me into reality TV because right out of school one of [his] first jobs was the showrunner of ‘The Real World: Chicago.’ He needed a director so he called me since we were classmates.”

Kim was nominated for an Emmy for directing the first season of “Lego Masters.” The episode “Mega City Block” earned an additional bid for the editing team. Dominici is a two-time Emmy winner for his time spent on “The Amazing Race” on CBS. The third season of “Lego Masters” is expected to premiere in the fall season of 2022.

