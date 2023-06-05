Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani (‘Being Mary Tyler Moore’): ‘There was always a pressure on her to do more and be more’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

No one has to tell Emmy winner Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani that they aren’t who people would imagine to be the producers of a documentary about Mary Tyler Moore. Waithe is a Black and queer woman from the south side of Chicago. Rajani is of South Asian heritage, born in London and raised on British television. And yet Waithe is the primary producer and Rajani is a fellow producer of the doc as well as CEO of their production banner Hillman Grad. What’s more, Waithe hired a director in James Adolphus who had never seen an episode of either “The Dick Van Dyke Show” or “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” before signing on to the project. “I think people kind of assume that they know by looking at you what you’re influenced by or what you like, and it’s just not true,” Waithe maintains. “My influences are wide-ranging, and I think being a student of television, there are so many stories you can be inspired by. And I was fascinated by this TV titan named Mary Tyler Moore who lit a fire with a very very delicate match.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Waithe and Rajani are two of the names behind the doc “Being Mary Tyler Moore,” which premiered on HBO and its streaming service Max on May 26. The film – told largely through Moore’s narration from past interviews – details not just Mary’s successes but also the struggles and the pain behind the smile that turned the world as both Laurie Petrie in “Dick Van Dyke” and Mary Richards in “Mary Tyler Moore” in those multiple Emmy-winning comedies. How Waithe came to be handpicked by Moore’s widower Dr. Robert Levine (Moore died in January 2017) to tell her story is as simple as it is improbable, decades after Waithe became a fan of both of Moore’s beloved comedies while growing up as a watcher of Nick at Nite in the 1990s.

“I was fascinated that it was the same women (starring) in these two very iconic, pillar-like TV shows,” Waithe says. “The characters could not have been further apart. So I started to read her 1995 memoir, ‘After All,’ and became sucked in by her career and what had happened to her in her real life, and how the person behind the persona was so different. It blew me away.” Years later, Waithe says, she was interested in doing a biopic about Moore “because I’m a writer and thought that was a natural way in.” She mentioned her love for Moore in a Vanity Fair cover story in 2018, which caught the eye of Dr. Levine. “He invited me to come to what was once their estate together, in Connecticut,” she adds. “I sat with him for hours and we just talked and talked. I could feel her spirit in the house still. And I just decided that (the project) needed to be a documentary.”

Dr. Levine was taken with Waithe and instantly trusted and entrusted her with his late wife’s legacy. “He could see that the love and passion I had for her was very pure…that for me it was about trying to find out who this person was and give her her due.” By the time Rajani joined Waithe’s company, the documentary was already in production. “I was new to the world of Mary Tyler Moore,” he admits. “I sort of got to discover her as we made the doc…As someone who didn’t grow up with her, it was really fun for m3e to get an education about Mary and an education into American TV.”

What Waithe and Rajani both discovered in the multi-year process of making “Being Mary Tyler Moore” was the lifelong pain and loss Moore suffered from the time she was raised by an alcoholic mother and a father unable to express his love for her. She endured a pair of divorces, the devastating loss of her only son in a gunshot accident, her brother’s death and her own battles with alcoholism. It played out in stark contrast to the persona as America’s Sweetheart and feminist icon that was a product of her television work. “There was always a pressure on her to do more and be more, and to be everything,” Waithe believes. “And I think she sort of carried that burden quite well.”

Adds Rajani: “It was surprising to me to see that it wasn’t really until later in life that Mary got to live this free single life and got to experience that same lifestyle captured on television (in her namesake show). There was a lightness to her when she was finally able to do that.”

