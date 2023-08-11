Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ composers) on ‘telling a great American hero story’ from ‘a place of admiration’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“What’s awesome about the tone of the movie is so much of it is caught up in Daniel’s amazing performance as Al, which is so deadpan. Even though it’s hysterical and while the story spirals out of control, as it goes on and on, the music is always playing it straight,” reveals composer Leo Birenberg about about composing the music for the eight-time Emmy nominated biopic about larger-than-life satirist Weird Al Yankovic. For our recent webchat he adds, “It was the music’s job to always make the audience buy in to this idea that we are telling a great American hero story in the way you might see like a biopic or, you know, a fictionalized thing like this from the early nineties. We were really like looking at the early nineties as as a source of inspiration.” We talked with Birenberg and his fellow nominated composer Zach Robinson as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” stars Emmy nominee Daniel Radcliffe as a fictionalized version of the singer and accordionist, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Eric Appel. The Roku Channel comedy is loosely based on Yankovic’s life, parodying the biopic formula with tongue firmly planted in cheek, much like the musical parodies that Yankovic is famous for. Radcliffe plays the musical satirist during his heyday of the 1980s, with Yankovic also co-starring in a supporting role as real-life record executive Tony Scotti. The movie boasts impressive supporting performances from Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento and Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as his estranged parents, with cameos from A-listers like Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda as a doctor, Patton Oswald as a heckler, Michael McKean as a sleazy MC, Will Forte as Ben Scotti, Conan O’Brien as Andy Warhol, Nina West as Divine and Jack Black as Wolfman Jack.

“I joke about how this is the most sincere film score we’ll ever write,” Robinson explains about the intentionally earnest tone of the relatively traditional and grand orchestral score that the duo created. “It is a very traditional film score, give or take the diner fight or some of the other set pieces that are in there. But you know, the overall tone is, as Leo said, it’s got this early nineties [Alan] Sylvestri-style Americana score, which you just don’t hear that much anymore. We were given this opportunity to tell this great American hero story and this was the natural palette. So it always felt like this was the route we were gonna go down. I don’t know when we’re ever gonna do this again. I don’t know if people even like these types of scores in their projects anymore, and we get a little bit of leeway because it is a parody, but, as we always do, we approach this score with love and admiration for the style and never making fun of it. It always comes from a place of admiration. It was just such a blast to do it!”

