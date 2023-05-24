Leo Woodall (‘The White Lotus’) on playing Jack: ‘Deep, deep down there’s a good guy there’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

On “The White Lotus” Season 2, Leo Woodall sinks his teeth into the complicated character of Jack, the “nephew” of Quentin (Tom Hollander) who becomes involved in a dangerous scheme in Sicily involving Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Woodall thinks “anti-hero is is the wrong word” to describe Jack, but he loves that in the season finale, his character does the right thing by way of Portia so audiences can see that “deep, deep down there’s a good guy there.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“He saves her, despite having to betray Quentin,” Woodall tells me about that moment in the last episode when Jack instructs Portia to leave Italy and not return to the hotel, where danger awaits. “I felt like it was a really sweet moment and a real moment for Jack. And though he doesn’t say sorry, it’s kind of an apology. It wasn’t filled with loads of niceties … but, as I say, it’s the thought that counts.”

The actor’s favorite part about playing Jack was location, location, location. “I mean, it’s hard to not love acting in Sicily amongst some legends,” Woodall says. He also loves “just how much fun” his character has day to day. “It allowed me to kind of pretend like everything in life was just fun and great all the time …. until the final couple of episodes,” he laughs.

Amazingly, Woodall reveals that he almost missed his audition for “The White Lotus” last year. As he explains, “I didn’t even realize that I had an audition for it when I was watching [Season 1]. It was just sat in my inbox and I stupidly wasn’t checking my emails.” Later on, he notes, “When I got the gig, I knew that I was walking into something that lives in its own planet, if that makes any sense. I knew it was special and different.”

Woodall confesses that his life has changed “big time” since Season 2 aired last fall on HBO. “‘Lotus’ definitely opened up a different sort of realm of opportunities. And so I’m forever grateful to Mike White for bringing me on. It definitely kicked my career into a slightly different gear, which is fun.” Speaking of White, aka the writer/director/producer of the show, Woodall describes him as “laid back and really just sort of chilled.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Woodall recalls how his first day on set involved “stark naked dancing around,” what it was like working with Coolidge, how much the cast was able to improvise lines, and his reaction to sharing in the ensemble victory at the SAG Awards. “The White Lotus” Season 2 is eligible at the 2023 Emmys in the drama categories, a shift from last year when it competed as a limited series.

