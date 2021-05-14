Leslie Jordan (‘Call Me Kat’): ‘It’s just gravy from here on out!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“What I wanted in Hollywood was certainly not what I’m getting now… all this extra!” exclaims Leslie Jordan about his current career trajectory. The actor and comedian has a new bestselling memoir, a new gospel music album and will return to the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which was just renewed for a second season. The comedy features Jordan as Phil, a loveable gay baker and best friend of the title character (Mayim Bialik). In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), the Emmy-winning actor discusses becoming a social media star and why he hopes the series “will run forever.”

Although Jordan was already cast on “Call Me Kat” in a smaller role, it was series creator Darlene Hunt who asked the actor to take a look at the part of Phyllis thinking that the role could work as a man. Despite being asked to only read a few lines over the phone, Jordan offered to do a full audition. “It’s so crazy,” he laughs. “I went in and auditioned for a TV show that I was already a part of. And that afternoon [Hunt] called and said ‘Phyllis is now Phil.'”

Jordan describes the camaraderie amongst the cast, which includes Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson and Emmy winner Swoosie Kurtz. “We have such a good time, and we knew we would have a good time,” he explains. However that good time was put in jeopardy as all of Hollywood essentially shut down due to stay-at-home orders caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Jordan says that the network promised a commitment to the show and ultimately followed through on that promise. “That was another wonderful way to go through the pandemic, knowing that I had a job, knowing that this was going to happen and it did happen,” he says.

Along with being an Emmy-winning actor — Jordan won as Best Comedy Guest Actor in 2006 for “Will and Grace” — and a bestselling author, Jordan will celebrate another career milestone later in the month. The actor will perform on the stage of the famed Grand Ole Opry in support of his recent album of gospel hymns. With all of his success, Jordan says he is content to focus on the here and now. “I”m pretty happy right now just having this job and doing my job and we’ll see what comes from that,” he declares. “I’ve done what I need to do. It’s just gravy from here on out.”

