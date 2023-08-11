Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield (‘Ginny and Georgia’ composers): Emmy-nominated song echoes ‘some of the heavier, darker themes’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It was really important for both of us that it echo some of the heavier, darker themes of the show” reveals composer Lili Haydn about “Marriage is a Dungeon,” the Emmy-nominated song co-written with composer Ben Bromfield for “Ginny and Georgia.” For our recent webchat she adds, “They really tackle a lot of deep and authentic issues, which is why I think the show has been so successful and so popular. We just found out it’s been streamed 17 billion times on TikTok alone, and I think because of its authenticity and its playfulness, we had to echo those themes inside this American songbook musical, and that to me is one of the most gratifying things — we were able to take these dark issues of identity and abuse and feminist issues and then make it funny and put it into this kind of wickedly funny earworm that has gone viral itself.” We talked with Haydn and Bromfield as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In “Ginny and Georgia,” 30-year-old free-spirited mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 9-year-old son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) move to the fictional affluent town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts for a fresh start after Georgia’s husband dies in a car crash that was caused by her poisoning his smoothie with wolfsbane. The Netflix family dramedy, which was created by Sarah Lampert, contemplates the highs and lows of a family coming to terms with their troubled past and the challenges they face in their new small-town life.

Part-way through the show’s second season, Ginny’s high school stages a musical production, featuring a show-stopping duet penned by the composers called “Marriage is a Dungeon,” in which the “ugly witch” warns the leading lady that “love is just a weapon” and “beauty is an illusion.” Out of 80 original songs on the Emmy ballot for Best Original Music and Lyrics, “Marriage is a Dungeon” is one of six tunes nominated by the TV academy. It’s a huge honor for both composers, representing their Netflix series with its first ever Emmy nomination in any category. “It’s an amazing feeling to feel like we have come up with something that’s resonated with so many people,” Bromfield proudly beams. “For me, ten years ago I wish I could just go back in time when I was just starting out my career and be like, ‘hang in there buddy, it’s all gonna be worth it!’ I mean, that was one of my first thoughts and it’s really just amazing to be recognized like this.”

