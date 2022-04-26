Lilli Cooper (‘POTUS’) on being surrounded by comedy legends: ‘I honestly pinch myself everyday’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I honestly pinch myself everyday to be a part of this group of women,” says Lilli Cooper. The Tony-nominated actress is currently starring as a reporter named Chris in the new Broadway comedy “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” The new play from Selina Fillinger and directed by Susan Stroman depicts a day full of mishaps at The White House. Cooper is joined on stage by a celebrated cast which includes Vanessa Williams, Julie White, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, Julianne Hough and Suzy Nakamura. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I had major imposter syndrome,” admits Cooper as she thinks back to learning who she would be acting alongside. But she holds her own against the comedy legends, even when their antics make it hard to keep a straight face. “Everyone is so innovative in this,” she explains, “and comes up with new ideas all the time. So, when your scene partner throws something brand new at you it’s so hard not to just react.” Luckily, it seems like most of the on stage giggles have been worked out in rehearsal.

Her scene partners are essential during one scene where Cooper must converse with an unseen character who doesn’t talk back. The person in question is a rival journalist, and a man. Since no men are ever seen on stage in “POTUS,” Cooper has to perform out to the audience without ever letting the sharp pace of the script drop. “It’s a lot of acting and reacting,” explains Cooper. She credits her hyper engaged co-stars DeLaria and Dratch, who remain close by during the scene, for giving her great physical reactions to play with.

The script may be chock full of laughs, but the script’s ability to depict strong, capable women is important to Cooper. “The whole play is a ridiculous, whimsical, wild farce,” says the actress, but “there’s a powerful, impactful element to the end that feels like all of these women have really united.” It takes plenty of slammed doors and pratfalls to make it to that unity (it is a farce, after all), but the script smartly shines a light on the women who are often relegated to the sidelines of this genre. “It’s just really powerful,” believes Cooper.

The actress also discusses her participation in the new HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” In the film, the original cast of “Spring Awakening” reassembles for a concert to benefit The Actor’s Fund. Cooper made her Broadway debut in the hit musical and says seeing her castmates again was like going to a high school reunion. “We all have lived 15 years of of life,” she explains. It was profound to come back together as adults because “we kind of grew up together.” When she sang “Mama Who Bore Me” on Broadway with Lea Michele and Lauren Pritchard, they were all teenagers. Now they are mothers. These changes made the concert “very special” to Cooper. “We were reintroducing ourselves to each other as adult people.”

