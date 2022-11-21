Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to Me’) on sharing ‘honesty and humor’ with Christina Applegate [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We were so lucky to hit it off right when we met. There was sort of an honesty and humor that we love and share with one another,” explains Linda Cardellini as she reflects on working with “Dead to Me” co-star Christina Applegate. The Netflix series just dropped its third and final season where main characters Judy and Jen are forced to navigate new levels of grief and deception. The Emmy nominee explains that her chemistry with Applegate is an essential ingredient in making the show a special part of her career and life. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Cardellini reveals that she and Applegate have been able to continually explore new ways of connection as their time together grew longer. By this third season they were consistently working to find new ways to make each other laugh and cry in scenes. “We know more and more what will surprise each other,” Cardellini notes, “The more Jen and Judy have gotten to know each other, so have Linda and Christina. Just as Jen and Judy lean on each other, so do Linda and Christina”

“We have this thing about being on set,” describes Cardellini, “which is: it’s ok to be absolutely vulnerable.” Their pledge to accept vulnerability aids the actors in scenes where Judy and Jen grapple with extreme grief and trauma. It also helped Cardellini cherish each moment as they filmed. Although their bonds of friendship will always last after the cameras stop rolling, she says “there is something so special about being at work and doing what you love with people you love. That you don’t get back in the same way. But you always have that.”

The experience of playing Judy has consistently “surprised” Cardellini because Judy is unlike any character she has played before. “It is really fun to find within this flighty person, the real truth of her,” she explains. ”She really is an unusual person. And those are the people that are hardest to explain when they’re gone. I’m hoping that’s what Judy is for Jen. That person that meant something to her that you can’t quite put into words.”

Cardellini is a three-time Emmy nominee for her career. Season 2 of “Dead to Me” led her to nominations for Comedy Series and Lead Comedy Actress. She was also nominated for Drama Guest Actress for “Mad Men” in 2013. “Dead to Me” also earned the actress SAG nominations for Comedy Actress and Comedy Ensemble. Cardellini was previously nominated for SAG’s Film Ensemble category for “Brokeback Mountain.”

