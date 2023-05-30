Linda Dowds (‘George and Tammy’ makeup department): Addiction ‘took a toll’ on Tammy Wynette’s appearance [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We do work together a lot – I think that was my 17th or 18th project with [Jessica Chastain],” says Linda Dowds, the makeup department head on “George and Tammy.” “In advance of something that we’re going to be on, we have an opportunity to talk about it. It helps us start those creative juices flowing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Dowds won an Oscar alongside hair department head Stephanie Ingram for their work on “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which also earned Chastain the Academy Award for Best Actress. The trio reunites on “George and Tammy” along with show creator and writer Abe Sylvia and costume designer Mitchell Travers. The Showtime limited series takes a look at the romance between famed country musicians George Jones and Tammy Wynette and also stars Oscar nominee Michael Shannon.

“Tammy Wynette was a mom first,” Dowds explains. “She had to hustle hard, particularly in those early years. Her makeup, she kind of set herself apart a little bit. When you look at her look, there’s something a little more clean about it — a little more fresh, clean lined. She didn’t wear a lot of color. Makeup was more simple. Her hair could be bigger, but it always had a period style to it. There was a different kind of quiet sophistication about Tammy Wynette that set her apart in her appearance.”

One of the challenges Dowds faced was aging the singer over decades throughout the series. “In that time, particularly after Tammy’s marriage to George Richey, her addiction to pain medications and all of the self-medicating was pretty intense. It took a toll. She had multiple surgeries. Her addiction aged her much more readily it should have. By the time she passed she looked a lot older than she was. There were also things about that gauntness of her body, of her face. There were the changes to her complexion tone.”

“What we decided to do was, rather than do anything prosthetic-wise, I worked with light and shadow,” she explains. “I had a close relationship with our DP and basically contoured her out where we needed to, highlighted areas that we needed to, painted in all the fine lines. I used latex stippling around the eyes and on the neck, the hands. Jess’ performance pulls it all together.”

