Lisa Ann Walter (‘Abbott Elementary’) on having ‘no fear’ in pursuing role as Melissa Schemmenti [Exclusive Video Interview]

Lisa Ann Walter had full confidence that she was going to get the part of Melissa Schemmenti in ABC’s new hit comedy, “Abbott Elementary.” Melissa is a brassy second-grade teacher working at an underfunded elementary school, a proud Italian-American divorcee who has “a guy” for everything. Walter found the pilot script for the series both funny and moving, and knew she could identify with her character. “My character could have been me, or it could have been my mom,” says Walter in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. “I had no fear, because I said, ‘This is me.’ I dare anybody to be better at this job than I am.” Watch the video interview above.

It would be easy for Walter and the show’s writing staff to make Melissa a two-dimensional character — someone you go to for a joke but lacking in humanity. But while the actress excels in finding the laugh-out-loud moments that play into Melissa’s bold personality, she also infuses her character with an emotional core that makes her three-dimensional. “Melissa, based on real people that I know, is heart,” explains Walter. “She might cover it, but she’s 100% heart, she’s 100% passion, she would kill for the people that matter to her, and tapping into that was easy for me, because it is my people.”

One of the best relationships in “Abbott Elementary” is between Melissa and her fellow teacher Barbara Howard, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph. The two veteran actresses formed a fast bond on the set that made their characters’ dynamic with each other feel lived-in. “She’s a queen, and I think that’s similar to how Melissa feels about Barbara,” observes Walter. “She was there before Melissa came, that she helped Melissa and that she is the queen and there is no arguing it. But we just get along famously.”

Walter is also gratified to see such a positive response to the sitcom from the audience, especially from teachers. She reads comments from people who stopped pursuing their dream of teaching that were now reconsidering it thanks to the show. “I’m blown away,” the actress admits. “I told [creator and star] Quinta [Brunson] when we shot the pilot, ‘Look, if all that happens is that teachers all over the country find this show and love it, it’ll be a monster hit, and you will have done a wonderful thing for the profession and for the country.'”

