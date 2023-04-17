Lisa Ann Walter (‘Abbott Elementary’): ‘This is me! This is my part!’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Lisa Ann Walter knew that she was the only person that could play Melissa Schemmenti on “Abbott Elementary.” The actress and comedian knew it from the first moment she read the pilot script. “I was like, ‘This is me! This is my part!'” she says. “I know all the actresses that they would see for this role, and this is me. This is my family.”

The ABC comedy about an underfunded Philadelphia school earned Walter and her cast a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Comedy Ensemble earlier this year. In an exclusive video chat with Gold Derby (watch above), Walter discusses the show’s acclaimed second season and why the award-winning ensemble works so well together.

The sophomore season of “Abbott Elementary” gave Walter one showcase after another. We’ve seen Melissa struggle with teaching a combined class of second AND third graders. She’s worked towards a less hostile with sister Kristen (the equally hilarious Lauren Weedman). But we’ve also seen a softer side of Melissa this season. She’s used her own childhood to help a student struggling with a learning disability. And she’s been a source of support for Gregory (Tyler James Williams) after he feels undeserving of being named Educator of the Year.

Walter speculates that the wealth of great material given to her this year is a result of her being left out of the awards conversation last year.”I think that our producers gave that to me because it was at a time during the awards season where my co-stars were getting nominated and I wasn’t,” she says. “They were so beautiful and lovely about it. They were were telling me how much they valued me and how much they loved that I could play anything that they gave me.”

Walter credits much of the show’s success to the brilliance of the ensemble cast. “There’s not a bum in the lot,” she argues. “The mix, that’s magic.. That’s the chemistry. That’s the alchemy.”

Walter also credits the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson, who won the Emmy for Best Comedy Writing in 2022, with creating a great environment for the cast to thrive. “I call Quinta our generation’s Mary Tyler Moore,” argues Walter. “I challenge anybody in this country not to absolutely fall in love with her.”

