Lisa Love (‘The Stand’ makeup) on designing the citizens of the apocalypse for Stephen King adaptation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I get so much inspiration from others,” exclaims Emmy winning makeup artist Lisa Love. She is the makeup department head on the limited series “The Stand” from Paramount+. The latest adaptation of Stephen King’s epic novel was a fulfilling experience for Love thanks to a team of passionate collaborators. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

In “The Stand,” a deadly virus wipes out over 99% of the world’s population in a matter of weeks. The few survivors find themselves pulled towards one of two figures, Mother Abigail (Whoopi Goldberg) or Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard), the representatives of good and evil on Earth. The final battle for mankind’s soul is set.

A centerpiece of this battle is “New Vegas,” where Randall Flagg has turned Sin City into a hedonistic playground for his followers. “When I walked into the Vegas set, it made me as an artist want to bring more,” explains Love. She helped create the overall vibe and character of the city by transforming the multitudes of background actors into the wild citizens of New Vegas. She honed in on unique elements of each extra, in order to make them “pop” as individuals. If a background actor had an interesting tattoo, for instance, Love was eager to incorporate it into the scene.

Love also admits that she “was super fortunate” to work with a cast of Stephen king fans who all had strong ideas about what elements they wanted to incorporate into their roles. She collaborated closely with Owen Teague to transform the pockmarked Harold Lauder into a sinister killer. “When the evil would come in, I did a technique with just a little bit of dirt,” says Love. She notes that “it was just subtle,” in order to let his acting shine through. “I saw him transform in my chair every day.”

Love is an Emmy winner for the miniseries “Tin Man,” a reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz.” The artist says that victory “definitely opened doors.” But more profoundly, she says that “it opened up my heart.” Fantasy is her favorite genre, and she thrives when given the chance to create fantastical characters with practical makeup. Love confesses that it meant a great deal to be honored by her peers and “get the recognition for something that is my ultimate.”

