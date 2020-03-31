Here’s your guide to the red-hot cast of ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Hulu’s new miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere” has been lighting up the screen with its twisty storylines, nuanced and intriguing characters and topical subtext.

The eight-part series, which is based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel of the same name, opens with the mysterious burning down of the Richardson family’s mansion, as Elena (Reese Witherspoon) and Bill Richardson (Joshua Jackson) are questioned about the whereabouts of their daughter Izzy (Megan Stott). The show then flashes back to the previous summer as single mother Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood) arrive in the Ohio suburb of Shaker Heights. Although the socioeconomic background of the transient, sometimes car-bound mother-daughter duo is diametrically opposed to that of the picture-perfect, upper-middle class Richardson family, the two families begin to intersect and the characters’ complicated pasts begin to rise to the surface.

At the center of the storyline, however, is the question as to who set the sumptuous Richardson mansion on fire. Was it really Izzy, as alluded to in the opening scene? Was it one of Mia or Pearl? Or was it, perhaps, Elena herself? Tour our gallery above to take a look at the show’s many characters, one of whom may or may not end up being the perpetrator.

At the upcoming Emmy Awards, “Little Fires Everywhere” will compete in the limited series races, while Washington and Witherspoon will both be entered in the lead actress category.

