‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Emmy interviews: Showrunner Liz Tigelaar, actress Lexi Underwood and more [WATCH]

The Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” is the latest women-centered TV adaptation of an addictive novel (see also: “Olive Kitteridge,” “Sharp Objects”), in this case written by Celeste Ng. Kerry Washington stars as Mia Warren, a single mom with a 16-year-old daughter who rents an apartment from Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), an influential woman in the affluent, seemingly progressive town of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Taking place in the ’90s, the series tackles difficult conversations about race, privilege and motherhood, showing both how far we’ve come but also how little has changed in our societal politics over the years. Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with some of the top Emmy contenders from the show.

“Little Fires Everywhere” also gives insight into Mia and Elena’s children and how they handle growing up. Mia’s daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood), is fiercely loyal but is also drawn to the comfort and security of the Richardson household. Meanwhile, Elena’s youngest daughter, Izzy (Megan Stott), is discovering her sexuality and her identity, finding comfort more in Mia than her in own mother. There are no clear heroes and villains, only an exploration of each character’s struggle to make their way in the world.

The series comes from showrunner Liz Tigelaar, who was part of a team of mostly female writers and producers, along with fellow executive producers Witherspoon and Washington. Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine helped developed the series, having previously developed HBO’s massively popular “Big Little Lies,” to which “Little Fires Everywhere” has been compared since both star Witherspoon and both involve mystery and motherhood.

“Big Little Lies” fared very well at the Emmys in 2017, taking home eight trophies including Best Limited Series and three acting awards for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard (Witherspoon was one of the winning producers). Will “Fires” also catch fire with awards voters? Follow the links below to see what some of the show’s creative team has to say.

