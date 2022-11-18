‘Dead to Me’ creator Liz Feldman on finding the right ending to the Netflix comedy [Exclusive Video Interview]

Emmy Award nominee Liz Feldman came up with the end of the Netflix series “Dead to Me” while shooting Season 2.

“I always knew it was gonna be like a short-lived series, because of the heightened plot twists and things that happen on the show. I always wanted to keep it relatable and grounded enough, but interesting, and turny and twisty and I kind of knew that’s not something that you can keep going for seven or eight seasons without losing some credibility,” Feldman tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our “Meet the Experts” showrunners panel.

For the arc that would comprise the show’s third and final season, which debuts on Netflix on November 17, Feldman says she was “really just thinking about the reason why I wanted to make the show in the first place, which was an exploration of grief and loss, and the power of friendships, specifically female friendships, to sort of get us through the toughest of times. And when I started thinking about how best to bring closure to these characters, to Jen and Judy, this is the story that came to me. I don’t want to give any spoilers but I figured this is to me, the best way that I can give some sort of healing and satisfying end to the story.”

Picking up right after the events of the Season 2 finale, Season 3 of “Dead to Me” finds best pals Jen and Judy (Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini) trying to untangle a variety of conspiratorial knots while staying one step ahead of the authorities and also dealing with an unexpected health crisis. The 10-episode final season continues the “Dead to Me” tradition of mixing sharp comedy with a deep exploration of trauma and loss, with Applegate and Cardellini once again excelling as their respective characters. But the completed show almost didn’t happen: during production, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and during the nearly five-month break while the star and executive producer received treatment, there were at least some conversations about whether “Dead to Me” should return to finish the remaining episodes. Applegate, for her part, was adamant that the show should go on, as she told the New York Times.

“It was really Christina who wanted to see this through and who wanted to tell the story,” Feldman says of Applegate. “It was her choice. And obviously, I’m extremely grateful that she made that choice. She does an incredible job, as does Linda Cardellini, and watching the two of them work together this season was truly inspiring. Their partnership, their friendship is something that I hope to emulate in my life, because of the way that they supported each other. And that’s been true since the first episode of Season 1.”

“Dead to Me” has received five Emmy Award nominations thus far, including Best Comedy Series for its first season. But Feldman says she hopes the show’s legacy extends beyond even awards and industry recognition.

“I hope that people carry the feeling with them that they’re left with when they finished the show,” she says. “I was compelled to make the show because I was dealing with my own grief and loss, and fertility issues and all the things that were creating a sort of darkness around me. I got through that by making this show. This show healed me. So I was hopeful that this show could heal other people, by bringing them through their grief by allowing them to feel their own losses, through the losses that these characters go through.”

“Dead to Me” is streaming on Netflix.

