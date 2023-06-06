Lizzo on ‘Love, Lizzo’ documentary, rise to fame and winning Record of the Year Grammy: ‘I love surprises’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The coolest thing about this whole documentary process is that I didn’t have any videos of me when I was a kid,” admits Lizzo, the Grammy and Emmy winning superstar whose documentary “Love, Lizzo” premiered on Max November 24. “Once we started doing research, one of my cousins was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got tons of VHS footage of you.’ We got a a bunch of never-before-seen things even for me!” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Love, Lizzo” is directed by Emmy nominee Doug Pray and follows Lizzo’s life from her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise. The film provides an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

The singer reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic flipped the film on it’s head, stating, “We were actually going to end the film at the Houston Rodeo. It would have been my first stadium show, sold out, in my hometown, and it would have been the perfect finale. We had been filming for years before that to get to this point. All of the sudden, a day or two before the climax and ending of our film, it just wasn’t happening anymore. People were making jokes about the virus back then and people were a little more lighthearted about it. For me, the rodeo being cancelled was like, ‘What is going to happen to the world?'”

Lizzo goes into detail about growing up in Houston, having an “incredible” intermediate school band director and the eventual move to the Minneapolis where she developed her sound and found herself working with Prince. Fast-forward to February 5, 2023 and Lizzo won the Grammy for Record of the Year (“About Damn Time”), becoming the first Black woman to do so since Whitney Houston in 1994 (“I Will Always Love You”). “It was a surprise — and I love surprises,” she admits. “My expectations were to look good, feel good, get drunk. And I wanted to get a selfie with Beyoncé. That was my expectation level. What a year to be nominated. I wanted to be nominated in a year with top industry people. It’s an honor to be nominated next to [Beyoncé and Adele]. Then they said my name and I said, ‘Huh?’ There are no words to describe what you’re thinking in that moment.”

Also discussed is her Emmy win for the Amazon Prime Video reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which ended a four-year winning streak for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She reveals, “I got down on one knee after my speech and I looked at RuPaul and I said, ‘I love you so much. I would not have been here or done this without you. Thank you.'”

