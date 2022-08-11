Loren Bouchard (‘Bob’s Burgers’ creator) tells how they chose a cinematic episode for this year’s Emmy submission [Exclusive Video Interview]

Choosing which episode of “Bob’s Burgers” will be submitted for the Emmys each year is a tough task for creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard. This year the show has submitted “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner.” “We really took a bigger chance. Not every episode will be as big and cinematic as this one, but we wanted to come off of the ‘Bob’s’ movie and bring cinematic storytelling to the series but in a way that also was organic,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). The episode sees Tina using her “erotic friend fiction” to escape from reality in a “Blade Runner” setting after Tammy and Jocelyn make fun of her new shirt. “The production team killed themselves to make the shots gorgeous. So we submitted it to celebrate the work that everyone did on it.”

“Bob’s Burgers,” which will be entering its 13th season this fall on Fox, centers on the Belcher family led by Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), who struggles to keep his finances afloat with the restaurant he owns. He’s married to his loyal wife Linda (John Roberts) and has three children: Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal). The show has been nominated for Best Animated Program every year since its second season in 2012 and has claimed the prize twice. It won in 2014 for the episode “Mazel-Tina” and again in 2017 for “Bob Actually.” A feature length film adaptation, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” was released in theaters earlier this year.

SEE over 200 interviews with 2022 Emmy nominees

Unlike many animated shows, the cast of “Bob’s” will usually record their dialogue together. This was heavily impacted in the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Recording together was one of our secret sauces. There’s chemistry that you can use as it pertains to improvisation and the quality of the read.” One of the key things that helped as they went to recording individually was having done the recordings together for almost a decade and that allowed them to approximate the rhythm of the dialogue. “We stayed up very late many, many nights working on the track to make it sound like it should. It’s gotta sound like ‘Bob’s’ and those performances are really special.”

There were a lot of differences between the two times the show won at the Emmys in 2014 and 2017. The biggest one was that Bouchard was able to attend the 2017 ceremony as he was on a family vacation for the 2014 victory. Another difference was the status of the show when they won the first time. “We were a bubble show and it felt real every day. We thought if this joke doesn’t work… we’re going to get canceled. So imagine every fart noise felt like it had to be in the right place.” The win helped the network and the studio make big decisions that allowed the show to continue its run. “The Emmy brought whatever intangible thing it is that helps if your numbers are neither terrible nor great. They’re in the middle and then something happens and those things help.”