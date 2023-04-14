Lorna Courtney (‘& Juliet’) on finding empowerment through pop songs: ‘You have to light your own fire within’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Lorna Courtney gets the crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to dance and groove in their seats eight times a week in the infectious new musical “& Juliet.” The show utilizes iconic pop hits from songwriter and hitmaker Max Martin to imagine what Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” would look like if Juliet chose to live at the end of the play. But the tuner’s breakout star is quick to assert that there’s a deeper meaning to the story than just bopping along to the catalog of radio hits. “It’s the story of Juliet and her journey through womanhood, and finding herself,” expresses Courtney, “and putting herself first.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Higher stakes and themes of empowerment can be heard from the moment that Juliet opens her mouth to sing her first song: “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. “Everyone knows that song, but in this context it’s completely different,” explains the actress. Juliet is in “a tragic state of mind” in the aftermath of Romeo’s death, and calling out to the stars, the cosmos, anyone, for an answer of what to do next. Courtney admits that she often hears giggles from the audience as they identify the song, but those laughs give way to cheers as they realize the new meaning given to the lyrics, pushing Juliet to find a path forward.

Courtney goes on to sing tunes originally performed by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Jessie J, Katy Perry, Robyn and more. But the actress doesn’t let the legacy of those superstars get in her head or inform her performance. “Honestly, I approached it like how I would approach any musical that I would learn from scratch,” she explains, “I separate the lyrics into complete thoughts.” Having trained in opera at LaGuardia high School of Performing Arts and in musical theater at University of Michigan, the actress has a wide array of musical styles in her repertoire, ad uses them all to bring out new themes in the material. Part of the fun as an audience member is waiting to see how she will re-contextualize whichever well known pop hit is thrown at her.

Ultimately, the process of creating this musical has left Courtney feeling just as empowered as her character does at the end of the story. ”I just loved the process, and the space, and the environment that was created. It was so safe,” she notes. “It’s why we look like we’re having so much fun on stage because we actually are. We really are a family.” The show reminds her that self-acceptance is something that we all have to find within ourselves. “You have to light your own fire within and be a bright light. Be unapologetically you,” states the actress. She believes Juliet has taught her that “it’s ok to take up space. That you belong here. That you are worthy. That’s what I’m saying and what I’m giving to everyone every night, and it feels wonderful. And I’m giving it to myself too.”

